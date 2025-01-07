Arsenal vs Newcastle LIVE: Team news, line-ups and latest updates from Carabao Cup semi-final
Eddie Howe’s men travel to the Emirates Stadium for the first leg of their league cup semi-final against the Gunners
Arsenal play host to Newcastle United in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final this evening with both teams hoping to secure the advantage ahead of next month’s second leg.
Mikel Arteta’s men had seemingly rediscovered their form in front of goal with Gabriel Jesus having scored six goals in four matches ahead of the Gunners trip to Brighton last weekend. An uncharacteristically toothless display from Arsenal meant they drew 1-1 with Ethan Nwaneri’s individual brilliance the only bright spark in the final third.
Despite those struggles Arsenal are unbeaten in 13 matches across all competitions and will want to take one step closer to winning some much needed silverware under Arteta.
In comparison, Newcastle have been in exceptional form with six wins in a row led firmly by the attacking precision of Alexander Isak. The Magpies last won a major trophy in 1955 and a win for Eddie Howe’s men would put them close to their second League Cup final in three seasons.
Follow all the action from the Emirates Stadium with our live blog below:
Arsenal suffer another injury blow with young star set for spell on sidelines
Arsenal have been dealt another injury blow with young star Ethan Nwaneri facing a spell on the sidelines.
The 17-year-old has impressed of late having been handed an opportunity in the starting side after Bukayo Saka’s hamstring issue.
But the teenager sustained a muscular problem in the weekend draw at Brighton and now faces time out.
Arsenal vs Newcastle prediction
Arsenal have been struggling for goals in recent weeks, while Newcastle have six wins on the bounce having scored 18 goals across those games.
The Magpies will come up against one of the toughest defences in the country, but they’ll be confident of taking a result back to St James’ Park.
Arsenal 1-1 Newcastle United.
Newcastle’s early team news
For Newcastle, Sven Botman made his return at the weekend, though he was forced off and so will likely not be risked in this match, with Lewis Kelly potentially coming in.
The rest of the line-up will likely remain the same as it was for the win over Spurs, with Harvey Barnes and Joe Willock also fighting for a place.
Predicted Newcastle XI: Dubravka; Livramento, Kelly, Burn, Hall; Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton; Murphy, Isak, Gordon.
Arsenal’s early team news
Arsenal have no new injury concerns after the draw with Brighton, though they can expect Kai Havertz back into the squad after he was out ill. In addition, Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli could return to the starting 11 after being on the bench at the weekend.
The midfield will likely stay similar to the trio used against Brighton, though Merino could drop out for Odegaard, and the defence will likely be the same too, with Riccardo Calafiori keeping his place ahead of Miles Lewis-Skelly.
Predicted Arsenal XI: Raya; Partey, Gabriel, Saliba, Calafiori; Odegaard, Jorginho, Rice; Martinelli, Jesus, Trossard.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom have a couple of options for watching the match, as it will be shown live on both ITV1 and Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. Coverage starts at 7pm on Sky, and 30 minutes later on ITV.
If you do not have a Sky Sports subscription, you can buy a NOWTV day pass. Subscribers can also watch the match online via NOWTV and ITVX.
If you want to stream major sporting events while you are travelling or watching from abroad you’ll need a VPN. Get the best VPN deals in the UK. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.
When is Arsenal vs Newcastle?
Arsenal vs Newcastle is due to kick off at 8pm GMT on Tuesday, 7 January at the Emirates Stadium in London, England.
Arsenal vs Newcastle
Arsenal host Newcastle United in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final tonight, with the Gunners looking to take what could be a vital lead up to St James’ Park.
Mikel Arteta’s side have been struggling for goals in recent weeks, with a disappointing draw with Brighton last time out meaning they’re now eight points adrift in the Premier League, but this competition provides a chance at some much-needed early silverware for the Gunners.
And though Newcastle have been flying high in recent weeks, with six wins on the bounce, their well-publicised trophy drought means that another final in this tournament is arguably more important for Eddie Howe’s side.
The Magpies last won a major trophy in 1955, when they won the FA Cup, and a win tonight would put one foot in their second Carabao Cup final in three seasons.
Good evening!
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Carabao Cup action as Arsenal host Newcastle in the first leg of tonight’s semi-final.
The Gunners are in decent form having gone 13 matches unbeaten across all competitions while Newcastle are on a six-match winning run.
The winner of tonight’s encounter will take an advantage into the next leg in February and will be one step closer to the final at Wembley.
We’ll have all the team news, line-ups and more throughout the evening so stick with us as we build up to kick off at 8pm.
