Arsenal dominated throughout and eventually saw off the infrequent threat of Newcastle United, who suffered defeat in their first game with new boss Eddie Howe actually pitchside.

The first half was a slow, low-key affair, though both teams struck the woodwork - Jonjo Shelvey seeing his strike tipped onto the crossbar, before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang inexplicably hit the post from two yards after Emile Smith Rowe’s header was initially saved.

Bukayo Saka eventually found the breakthrough after the restart following a fine passing move, before he went off injured and was replaced by Gabriel Martinelli - who added the second just one minute later.

The chances of a comeback were slim throughout given the Magpies rarely tested the home goalkeeper and Howe will have seen just how far off the pace his team are up close in this game.

Here are the player ratings from the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal

Aaron Ramsdale, 7. Made a very good fingertip save onto the bar in the first half and was rarely tested thereafter.

Takehiro Tomiyasu, 8. Excellent in defence, very accomplished going forward. Assisted the second goal with a clipped, first-time pass.

Benjamin White, 7. No real struggles for the English centre-back who played out under very little pressure all game long. Aggressive into the challenge.

Gabriel Magalhaes, 7. A big battle with Joelinton early on in the game which he ultimately dominated.

Nuno Tavares, 6. A mix of the exciting and the erratic. Fired several pointless shots well off-target and some crossing was poor, but nice link-up play on the deck at times too and assisted the opener.

Thomas Partey, 7. Strong and good on the ball throughout. Showed a couple of more progressive moments too, surging between Newcastle’s midfielders.

Albert Sambi Lokonga, 7. More consistent on the ball in this game and recovered well from a fairly dismal showing at Anfield last week.

Bukayo Saka, 8. Made lots of good runs off the ball, tried to make things happen in the final third. A really good run and finish for the opener.

Martin Odegaard, 7. In and out of the game at times but dropped deep to help the team construct moves and his passing between the lines was impressive.

Emile Smith Rowe, 7. Another who was impressive in spells but overall, mostly untested in terms of being closed down quickly or pushed back defensively.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 5. Surrounded by centre-backs a lot of the time. A willing runner but missed his big chance to score.

Subs: G Martinell 7, A Lacazette 6, M Elneny n/a

Newcastle United

Martin Dubravka, 4. Made a great reflext save from Smith Rowe but was poor for both goals. Covered nothing of the far post - the obvious finish - for the first and didn’t leave his line for a lofted ball to the six-yard box for the second.

Emile Krafth, 6. Dealt well in the first half with the runners and made a crucial block, but lost Saka on the inside for the opener.

Jamaal Lascelles, 5. The Newcastle defender who seemed to struggle most with passing out from the back. Didn’t always win the physical battles fairly either.

Fabian Schar, 7. An impressive performer amid a constant wave of attacks. Good on the ball and in the air.

Matt Ritchie, 5. He’s not a left-back. Lost his man and runner in behind with frequency.

Ryan Fraser, 6. Another willing runner all game but ultimately delivered very little from the flank going forward other than overhit crosses.

Jonjo Shelvey, 6. Hard-working, willing to try his luck from range on several occasions and got stuck in to the tackle, but lacking the quality or support to go toe-to-toe with Arsenal’s midfield.

Joe Willock, 6. Couldn’t show his best attributes as part of a two-man midfield. Lots of closing down in the first half, lots of being bypassed in the second.

Allan Saint-Maximin, 4. As ineffective a game as he has had all season. Sloppy on the ball, got nowhere with his dribbling, offered little tracking back.

Joelinton, 6. One of the better performers in the first half to try and hold play up but didn’t really have runners off him to link with.

Callum Wilson, 5. Twice got the wrong side of the defence but twice opted to go to ground instead of trying to get his shot away.

Subs: M Almiron 5, J Murphy 5, I Hayden n/a