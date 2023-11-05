Arsenal issue statement on ‘unacceptable refereeing and VAR errors’ after Mikel Arteta outburst
Mikel Arteta fumed after Newcastle’s goal was allowed to stand following VAR checks on three separate incidents
Arsenal have released a statement decrying the state of Premier League officiating following a controversial defeat to Newcastle United on Saturday, insisting they back manager Mikel Arteta after his post-match outburst.
The statement in full read:
“Arsenal Football Club wholeheartedly supports Mikel Arteta’s post-match comments after yet more unacceptable refereeing and VAR errors on Saturday evening.
“We’d also like to acknowledge the huge effort and performance from our players and travelling supporters at St James’ Park.
“The Premier League is the best league in the world with the best players, coaches and supporters, all of whom deserve better. PGMOL urgently needs to address the standard of officiating and focus on action which moves us all on from retrospective analysis, attempted explanations and apologies.
“We support the ongoing efforts of Chief Refereeing Officer, Howard Webb and would welcome working together to achieve the world-class officiating standards our league demands.”
More to follow...
