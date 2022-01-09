Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is back on the touchline today (PA Wire)

Arsenal are taking on Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup third round as Mikel Arteta returns to the touchline for the first time since his most recent bout of Covid-19. Arteta has this week been linked with a potential future move to Manchester City once Pep Guardiola departs the Etihad Stadium, but the Arsenal manager has been quick to insist his focus is on the task at hand.

Forest had been going well in the Championship under manager Steve Cooper and looked well placed for the play-offs, but recent back-to-back defeats have slowed their progress and they currently sit ninth in the table. The signing of Steve Cook from Bournemouth is a mid-season boost. “We feel this is an important signing as Steve is a fantastic player and brings a good level of experience, both in the Championship and the level above,” said Cooper. “He’s played in a team that has won a lot of games and I think that’s important. We want our group to be young and hungry along with players of experience that can drive the team forward and that’s what we’re building.”

Follow all the latest from the match between Forest and Arsenal below, after the conclusion of the FA Cup fourth-round draw.