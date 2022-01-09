Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal LIVE: FA Cup team news, line-ups and more today
Follow all the latest updates as Arsenal take on Forest in the FA Cup third round
Arsenal are taking on Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup third round as Mikel Arteta returns to the touchline for the first time since his most recent bout of Covid-19. Arteta has this week been linked with a potential future move to Manchester City once Pep Guardiola departs the Etihad Stadium, but the Arsenal manager has been quick to insist his focus is on the task at hand.
Forest had been going well in the Championship under manager Steve Cooper and looked well placed for the play-offs, but recent back-to-back defeats have slowed their progress and they currently sit ninth in the table. The signing of Steve Cook from Bournemouth is a mid-season boost. “We feel this is an important signing as Steve is a fantastic player and brings a good level of experience, both in the Championship and the level above,” said Cooper. “He’s played in a team that has won a lot of games and I think that’s important. We want our group to be young and hungry along with players of experience that can drive the team forward and that’s what we’re building.”
Follow all the latest from the match between Forest and Arsenal below, after the conclusion of the FA Cup fourth-round draw.
FA Cup fourth round draw
Here’s the FA Cup fourth round draw in full:
Crystal Palace vs Hartlepool United
Bournemouth vs Boreham Wood
Huddersfield Town vs Barnsley
Peterborough United vs Queens Park Rangers
Cambridge United vs Luton Town
Southampton vs Coventry City
Chelsea vs Plymouth Argyle
Everton vs Brentford
Kidderminster Harriers vs West Ham United
Manchester United or Aston Villa vs Middlesbrough
Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Liverpool vs Cardiff City
Stoke vs Wigan Athletic
Nottingham Forest or Arsenal vs Leicester
Manchester City vs Fulham
Wolves vs Norwich
FA Cup fourth round draw
Nottingham Forest or Arsenal vs Leicester
Manchester City vs Fulham
Wolves vs Norwich
FA Cup fourth round draw
Manchester United or Aston Villa vs Middlesbrough
Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Liverpool vs Cardiff City
Stoke vs Wigan Athletic
FA Cup fourth round draw
Southampton vs Coventry City
Chelsea vs Plymouth Argyle
Everton vs Brentford
Kidderminster Harriers vs West Ham United
FA Cup fourth round draw
Next out are:
Bournemouth vs Boreham Wood
Huddersfield Town vs Barnsley
Peterborough United vs Queens Park Rangers
Cambridge United vs Luton Town
FA Cup fourth round draw
Up first:
Crystal Palace vs Hartlepool United
FA Cup fourth round draw
It’s time for the draw. The next round of fixtures will be played in the first week of February. Leah Williamson and David James will be drawing the teams out.
FA Cup fourth round draw
It’s almost time for the FA Cup’s fourth round draw. There are only two more spots left in the next round, one of which will be going to either Nottingham Forest or Arsenal who kick off after the draw and the other place is going to one of Manchester United or Aston Villa who face each other tomorrow.
Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal: Arsenal to wear special all-white kit for FA Cup tie in stand against teen violence
Actor Idris Elba has been on ITV speaking about Arsenal’s campaign to stand up against youth violence in London which sees the Gunners wear special all-white shirts for this evening’s fixture.
Here’s what the ‘No More Red’ campaign is all about:
Arsenal to wear special all-white kit for FA Cup tie in stand against teen violence
The north London club’s players will wear the special jerseys for Sunday’s FA Cup match against Nottingham Forest
FA Cup fourth round draw
The draw for the FA Cup fourth round is coming up at 4.50pm. Here are all the teams through involved in the draw :
1: Boreham Wood 2: Bournemouth 3: Stoke City 4: Southampton 5: Chelsea 6: Liverpool 7: Cardiff 8: Coventry 9: Huddersfield Town 10: Brighton 11: Kidderminster Harriers 12: Leicester City 13: Middlesbrough 14: Hartlepool United 15: Everton 16: Fulham 17: Tottenham Hotspur 18: Crystal Palace 19: Brentford 20: Manchester City 21: Wigan Athletic 22: Luton Town 23: Plymouth Argyle 24: Manchester United or Aston Villa 25: Wolverhampton Wanderers 26: Cambridge United 27: Barnsley 28: Peterborough United 29: West Ham United 30: Queens Park Rangers 31: Norwich City 32: Nottingham Forest or Arsenal
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies