Liveupdated1641747545

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal LIVE: FA Cup team news, line-ups and more today

Follow all the latest updates as Arsenal take on Forest in the FA Cup third round

Michael Jones
Sunday 09 January 2022 16:59
Comments
<p>Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is back on the touchline today </p>

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is back on the touchline today

(PA Wire)

Arsenal are taking on Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup third round as Mikel Arteta returns to the touchline for the first time since his most recent bout of Covid-19. Arteta has this week been linked with a potential future move to Manchester City once Pep Guardiola departs the Etihad Stadium, but the Arsenal manager has been quick to insist his focus is on the task at hand.

Forest had been going well in the Championship under manager Steve Cooper and looked well placed for the play-offs, but recent back-to-back defeats have slowed their progress and they currently sit ninth in the table. The signing of Steve Cook from Bournemouth is a mid-season boost. “We feel this is an important signing as Steve is a fantastic player and brings a good level of experience, both in the Championship and the level above,” said Cooper. “He’s played in a team that has won a lot of games and I think that’s important. We want our group to be young and hungry along with players of experience that can drive the team forward and that’s what we’re building.”

Follow all the latest from the match between Forest and Arsenal below, after the conclusion of the FA Cup fourth-round draw.

Recommended

1641747545

FA Cup fourth round draw

Here’s the FA Cup fourth round draw in full:

Crystal Palace vs Hartlepool United

Bournemouth vs Boreham Wood

Huddersfield Town vs Barnsley

Peterborough United vs Queens Park Rangers

Cambridge United vs Luton Town

Southampton vs Coventry City

Chelsea vs Plymouth Argyle

Everton vs Brentford

Kidderminster Harriers vs West Ham United

Manchester United or Aston Villa vs Middlesbrough

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Liverpool vs Cardiff City

Stoke vs Wigan Athletic

Nottingham Forest or Arsenal vs Leicester

Manchester City vs Fulham

Wolves vs Norwich

Michael Jones9 January 2022 16:59
1641747462

FA Cup fourth round draw

Nottingham Forest or Arsenal vs Leicester

Manchester City vs Fulham

Wolves vs Norwich

Michael Jones9 January 2022 16:57
1641747405

FA Cup fourth round draw

Manchester United or Aston Villa vs Middlesbrough

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Liverpool vs Cardiff City

Stoke vs Wigan Athletic

Michael Jones9 January 2022 16:56
1641747334

FA Cup fourth round draw

Southampton vs Coventry City

Chelsea vs Plymouth Argyle

Everton vs Brentford

Kidderminster Harriers vs West Ham United

Michael Jones9 January 2022 16:55
1641747260

FA Cup fourth round draw

Next out are:

Bournemouth vs Boreham Wood

Huddersfield Town vs Barnsley

Peterborough United vs Queens Park Rangers

Cambridge United vs Luton Town

Michael Jones9 January 2022 16:54
1641747192

FA Cup fourth round draw

Up first:

Crystal Palace vs Hartlepool United

Michael Jones9 January 2022 16:53
1641747158

FA Cup fourth round draw

It’s time for the draw. The next round of fixtures will be played in the first week of February. Leah Williamson and David James will be drawing the teams out.

Michael Jones9 January 2022 16:52
1641747064

FA Cup fourth round draw

It’s almost time for the FA Cup’s fourth round draw. There are only two more spots left in the next round, one of which will be going to either Nottingham Forest or Arsenal who kick off after the draw and the other place is going to one of Manchester United or Aston Villa who face each other tomorrow.

Michael Jones9 January 2022 16:51
1641746575

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal: Arsenal to wear special all-white kit for FA Cup tie in stand against teen violence

Actor Idris Elba has been on ITV speaking about Arsenal’s campaign to stand up against youth violence in London which sees the Gunners wear special all-white shirts for this evening’s fixture.

Here’s what the ‘No More Red’ campaign is all about:

Arsenal to wear special all-white kit for FA Cup tie in stand against teen violence

The north London club’s players will wear the special jerseys for Sunday’s FA Cup match against Nottingham Forest

Michael Jones9 January 2022 16:42
1641746276

FA Cup fourth round draw

The draw for the FA Cup fourth round is coming up at 4.50pm. Here are all the teams through involved in the draw :

1: Boreham Wood 2: Bournemouth 3: Stoke City 4: Southampton 5: Chelsea 6: Liverpool 7: Cardiff 8: Coventry 9: Huddersfield Town 10: Brighton 11: Kidderminster Harriers 12: Leicester City 13: Middlesbrough 14: Hartlepool United 15: Everton 16: Fulham 17: Tottenham Hotspur 18: Crystal Palace 19: Brentford 20: Manchester City 21: Wigan Athletic 22: Luton Town 23: Plymouth Argyle 24: Manchester United or Aston Villa 25: Wolverhampton Wanderers 26: Cambridge United 27: Barnsley 28: Peterborough United 29: West Ham United 30: Queens Park Rangers 31: Norwich City 32: Nottingham Forest or Arsenal

Michael Jones9 January 2022 16:37

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in