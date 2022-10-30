Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1667139783

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Emirates Stadium

Sports Staff
Sunday 30 October 2022 14:23
Comments
<p>Gabriel Martinelli celebrates after heading Arsenal in front</p>

Gabriel Martinelli celebrates after heading Arsenal in front

(Reuters)

Follow live coverage as Arsenal face Nottingham Forest in the Premier League today.

The Gunners will replace Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table if they can beat Forest, with Mikel Arteta sticking to his tried and trusted line-up - reverting back to the side that drew 1-1 at Southampton last weekend.

Bukayo Saka, Thomas Partey, Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Magalhaes were among those recalled from Thursday's Europa League loss at PSV Eindhoven.

Forest, who beat Liverpool 1-0 last weekend, made just one change as Renan Lodi replaced Neco Williams.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1667139774

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

Saka is still not moving freely and Arteta will have to be watchful regarding his fitness here.

30 October 2022 14:22
1667139701

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

OFF THE LINE AND OVER! Partey releases Xhaka into the inside-left channel and he plays a pass back to Martinelli in space. He fires at goal on his left foot, but Lodi denies Arsenal a second with a goalline clearance. Saka pounces on the rebound, only to hammer his effort over the top.

30 October 2022 14:21
1667139602

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

30 October 2022 14:20
1667139559

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

Aged 21 years and 55 days, Saka is the third-youngest player to assist 20 goals in the Premier League.

30 October 2022 14:19
1667139514

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

Saka is back on his feet and appears to be okay to continue.

30 October 2022 14:18
1667139442

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

30 October 2022 14:17
1667139355

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

Saka charges towards the edge of the box and gets nudged to the deck. The referee plays on as the loose ball travels to Jesus, but his strike is blocked into the hands of Henderson.

30 October 2022 14:15
1667139230

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

OVER! Tomiyasu makes a good late run to attack a cross from Saka on the right flank. He connects first-time, but steers his effort over the top.

30 October 2022 14:13
1667139191

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

Saka finds space down the right flank and supplies a cross into the middle that sees Jesus fire at goal, only to see his effort blocked. Partey latches on to the rebound, but his first-time strike is charged down.

30 October 2022 14:13
1667138976

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

Arsenal have a record of W4, D0, L0 when scoring the opening goal at home in the Premier League this season.

30 October 2022 14:09

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in