Gabriel Martinelli celebrates after heading Arsenal in front (Reuters)

Follow live coverage as Arsenal face Nottingham Forest in the Premier League today.

The Gunners will replace Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table if they can beat Forest, with Mikel Arteta sticking to his tried and trusted line-up - reverting back to the side that drew 1-1 at Southampton last weekend.

Bukayo Saka, Thomas Partey, Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Magalhaes were among those recalled from Thursday's Europa League loss at PSV Eindhoven.

Forest, who beat Liverpool 1-0 last weekend, made just one change as Renan Lodi replaced Neco Williams.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below: