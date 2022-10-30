Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Emirates Stadium
Follow live coverage as Arsenal face Nottingham Forest in the Premier League today.
The Gunners will replace Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table if they can beat Forest, with Mikel Arteta sticking to his tried and trusted line-up - reverting back to the side that drew 1-1 at Southampton last weekend.
Bukayo Saka, Thomas Partey, Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Magalhaes were among those recalled from Thursday's Europa League loss at PSV Eindhoven.
Forest, who beat Liverpool 1-0 last weekend, made just one change as Renan Lodi replaced Neco Williams.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Saka is still not moving freely and Arteta will have to be watchful regarding his fitness here.
OFF THE LINE AND OVER! Partey releases Xhaka into the inside-left channel and he plays a pass back to Martinelli in space. He fires at goal on his left foot, but Lodi denies Arsenal a second with a goalline clearance. Saka pounces on the rebound, only to hammer his effort over the top.
Aged 21 years and 55 days, Saka is the third-youngest player to assist 20 goals in the Premier League.
Saka is back on his feet and appears to be okay to continue.
Saka charges towards the edge of the box and gets nudged to the deck. The referee plays on as the loose ball travels to Jesus, but his strike is blocked into the hands of Henderson.
OVER! Tomiyasu makes a good late run to attack a cross from Saka on the right flank. He connects first-time, but steers his effort over the top.
Saka finds space down the right flank and supplies a cross into the middle that sees Jesus fire at goal, only to see his effort blocked. Partey latches on to the rebound, but his first-time strike is charged down.
Arsenal have a record of W4, D0, L0 when scoring the opening goal at home in the Premier League this season.
