Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more

Follow all the action from Emirates Stadium

Sports Staff
Saturday 12 August 2023 12:23
(Getty Images)

The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.

This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.

Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

It is not the first time the two sides are meeting on the opening weekend of a Premier League season. Indeed, they did the same a quarter of a century ago, Marc Overmars scoring the winner as Arsenal prevailed 2-1 at Highbury.

12 August 2023 12:21
Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

Meanwhile, Matt Turner starts in goal in the week he joined Forest from Arsenal. The former Gunner is one of two new signings named in Steve Cooper's starting line-up along with Aina, who joined on a free transfer. Interestingly, there is no place for Awoniyi, who enjoyed a strong finish to last season - scoring the winner against Arsenal in May.

12 August 2023 12:20
Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

Mikel Arteta makes just a single change from last weekend's Community Shield victory - albeit a hugely intriguing one with Nketiah replacing Gabriel, who drops to the bench. In a subsequent tactical reshuffle, White moves across into the heart of defence with Thomas starting at right-back. Havertz moves into an attacking three-man midfield alongside Odegaard and Rice, with Nketiah leading the line.

12 August 2023 12:17
Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

SUBS: Ethan Horvath, Neco Williams, Cheikhou Kouyate, Taiwo Awoniyi, Chris Wood, Moussa Niakhite, Anthony Elanga, Remo Freuler, Lewis O'Brien.

12 August 2023 12:04
Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

NOTTINGHAM FOREST (3-4-3): Matt Turner; Willy Boly, Joe Worrall, Scott McKenna; Serge Aurier, Ryan Yates, Orel Mangala, Ola Aina; Danilo, Brennan Johnson, Morgan Gibbs-White.

12 August 2023 12:02
Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

SUBS: Karl Hein, Gabriel Magalhaes, Emile Smith Rowe, Jakub Kiwior, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Leandro Trossard, Jorginho, Fabio Vieira, Reiss Nelson.

12 August 2023 12:01
Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

ARSENAL (4-3-3): Aaron Ramsdale; Thomas Partey, Ben White, William Saliba, Jurrien Timber; Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice, Kai Havertz; Bukayo Saka, Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Martinelli.

12 August 2023 11:58
Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

The opening weekend of the Premier League continues with reigning champions Manchester City setting the early tempo with a commanding 3-0 win over Burnley on Friday. Arsenal will aim to follow suit as they look to launch their title challenge against the side that ended their pursuit last season.

12 August 2023 11:54
Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

Hello everyone and welcome to live text coverage of the Premier League match between Arsenal and Nottingham Forest at the Emirates Stadium.

12 August 2023 11:52
Confirmed lineups: Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

Confirmed lineups:

Arsenal - Ramsdale, Partey, White, Saliba, Timber, Rice, Havertz, Odegaard, Saka, Martinelli, Nketiah

Forest - Turner, Aurier, Worrall, McKenna, Boly, Aina, Mangala, Danilo, Yates, Gibbs-White, Johnson

Karl Matchett12 August 2023 11:51

