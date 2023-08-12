Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
Follow all the action from Emirates Stadium
The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.
This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.
Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.
Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.
Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest
It is not the first time the two sides are meeting on the opening weekend of a Premier League season. Indeed, they did the same a quarter of a century ago, Marc Overmars scoring the winner as Arsenal prevailed 2-1 at Highbury.
Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest
Meanwhile, Matt Turner starts in goal in the week he joined Forest from Arsenal. The former Gunner is one of two new signings named in Steve Cooper's starting line-up along with Aina, who joined on a free transfer. Interestingly, there is no place for Awoniyi, who enjoyed a strong finish to last season - scoring the winner against Arsenal in May.
Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest
Mikel Arteta makes just a single change from last weekend's Community Shield victory - albeit a hugely intriguing one with Nketiah replacing Gabriel, who drops to the bench. In a subsequent tactical reshuffle, White moves across into the heart of defence with Thomas starting at right-back. Havertz moves into an attacking three-man midfield alongside Odegaard and Rice, with Nketiah leading the line.
Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest
SUBS: Ethan Horvath, Neco Williams, Cheikhou Kouyate, Taiwo Awoniyi, Chris Wood, Moussa Niakhite, Anthony Elanga, Remo Freuler, Lewis O'Brien.
Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest
NOTTINGHAM FOREST (3-4-3): Matt Turner; Willy Boly, Joe Worrall, Scott McKenna; Serge Aurier, Ryan Yates, Orel Mangala, Ola Aina; Danilo, Brennan Johnson, Morgan Gibbs-White.
Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest
SUBS: Karl Hein, Gabriel Magalhaes, Emile Smith Rowe, Jakub Kiwior, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Leandro Trossard, Jorginho, Fabio Vieira, Reiss Nelson.
Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest
ARSENAL (4-3-3): Aaron Ramsdale; Thomas Partey, Ben White, William Saliba, Jurrien Timber; Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice, Kai Havertz; Bukayo Saka, Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Martinelli.
Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest
The opening weekend of the Premier League continues with reigning champions Manchester City setting the early tempo with a commanding 3-0 win over Burnley on Friday. Arsenal will aim to follow suit as they look to launch their title challenge against the side that ended their pursuit last season.
Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest
Hello everyone and welcome to live text coverage of the Premier League match between Arsenal and Nottingham Forest at the Emirates Stadium.
Confirmed lineups: Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest
Confirmed lineups:
Arsenal - Ramsdale, Partey, White, Saliba, Timber, Rice, Havertz, Odegaard, Saka, Martinelli, Nketiah
Forest - Turner, Aurier, Worrall, McKenna, Boly, Aina, Mangala, Danilo, Yates, Gibbs-White, Johnson
