Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
Follow live coverage as Arsenal face Nottingham Forest today in the Premier League. Another top-flight season will be covered in full right here with The Independent, as reigning champions Manchester City look to make it an unprecedented five titles in a row come the end of 2024/25.
It’s Liverpool though who have an early lead atop the table, in part thanks to the Gunners’ poor form across autumn. Mikel Arteta’s men haven’t won any of their last four in the league, dropping to fourth after defeats at Bournemouth and Newcastle, though they do remain unbeaten on home soil in the top flight.
Right alongside them on 19 points are today’s visitors, with Forest stunning many with their form so far. They are unbeaten on the road, with only Liverpool taking more away points than them so far, though also lost to Newcastle last time out after three wins on the spin. Follow the latest team news and all the live action below:
Lineups are in:
Arsenal - Raya, Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori, Jorginho, Merino, Odegaard, Saka, Trossard, Jesus
Forest - Sels, Aina, Murillo, Milenkovic, Moreno, Yates, Ward-Prowse, Dominguez, Elanga, Hudson-Odoi, Awoniyi
Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest
