Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League TV today
Everything you need to know before the Premier League match today
Arsenal will hope to prove they are not running out of steam when they host Nottingham Forest in the Premier League today.
The Gunners saw their unbeaten run come to an end following a poor performance and 2-0 defeat at PSV on Thursday.
And with the result following last weekend’s 1-1 draw at Southampton, there have been signs that Mikel Arteta’s side are looking short on energy following their excellent start to the season.
They will hope to bounce back as they host a Forest side who stunned Liverpool last weekend, a result which Steve Cooper will hope sparks new life into their campaign.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest?
The match will kick off at 2pm GMT on Sunday 30 October.
How can I watch it?
It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. If you're not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
What is the team news?
Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka, Thomas Partey and Ben White should return to Arsenal’s starting line-up for the visit of Forest but the Gunners remain without Oleksandr Zinchenko, Emile Smith Rowe and Mohamed Elneny.
Nottingham Forest have no fresh injury concerns but Lewis O’Brien has returned to training.
Predicted line-ups
Arsenal: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu; Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Jesus
Nottingham Forest: Henderson; Aurier, Cook, McKenna, Williams; Yates, Kouyate, Freuler; Gibbs-White, Awoniyi, Johnson
Odds
Arsenal: 1/5
Draw: 13/2
Nottingham Forest: 15/1
