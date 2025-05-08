Luis Enrique responds to Mikel Arteta claim that Arsenal were ‘better’ than PSG

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique disagreed with Mikel Arteta’s claim that Arsenal were the best team in the Champions League this season.

PSG advanced to the Munich final after a 3-1 aggregate win over the Gunners, winning both legs as they set up a clash with Inter on May 31.

It was a disappointing night for Arsenal, who played well but were frustrated by PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma’s saves, as Areta’s side ultimately fell short.

Arsenal have dealt with a difficult hand with injuries this season, but their wait for another trophy for Arteta will go on.

Despite that, Arteta said “I don't think there's been a better team in the competition” than Arsenal but PSG manager Enrique said the better team reached the final.

“I don’t agree at all. Mikel Arteta is a great friend but I don’t agree at all,” Enrique told a press conference.

“I think they played in a clever way and they got the match to the right moment for them because they played in the way they want and love to play.

“But I think in the two legs, we score more goals than them and in football that’s the most important thing. I have to say, Arsenal played a great match and we suffered a lot. I think it’s a match where we suffered the most.

“I think we deserved to get to the final. They are a great team as well but I repeat, we scored more goals and we played in a great way in the first leg and in the second half in the second leg, it was a different match, and we could score even more goals.”

open image in gallery Enrique is attempting to lead PSG to their first Champions League ( Action Images via Reuters )

Enrique’s PSG have now knocked out three English teams on their route to the final, defeating Liverpool, Aston Villa and Arsenal in the knockout rounds to reach their second final in five years.

PSG have yet to win the Champions League and lost their previous appearance in the final to Bayern Munich in 2020.

"I am so proud of the players,” Arteta said after the defeat. “They deserve a lot of credit for what they are doing in the context of the situation and the amount of injuries, probably the worst state you could arrive here as a team.

“To come here with a different context and still do that, it gives me a lot of positives for the future but tonight I am very upset."

Arteta also praised Donnarumma’s impact in the tie and said the Italian goalkeeper was the “difference”.

open image in gallery Arteta’s team will be trophyless this season ( Getty Images )

"When you look at the two games their best player on the pitch has been the goalkeeper,” Arteta added. “We were very close, much closer than the result showed but unfortunately we are out.

"After 20 minutes it should have been 3-0. There is something extra you need to go your way in the competition and it didn't. We were very close and for long periods of both games we were much better than them but we are not there and that has to hurt.

"If we want to win this competition we have to realise that. There are certain things that are on us. You shouldn't just be understanding we are out. That is not the way I look at it. This competition is about the boxes and in both boxes are the strikers and the goalkeepers and theirs was the best in both games.”