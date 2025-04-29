Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As Arsenal prepare to host Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of a highly anticipated Champions League semi-final, all eyes turn to the Emirates Stadium where history beckons for both clubs.

With just one previous final appearance each and a first-ever European crown still eluding them, both Arsenal and PSG enter this semi-final carrying the weight of history.

The Gunners will be hoping to make a home advantage count in tonight’s first leg, having already beaten PSG 2-0 at the Emirates earlier in the competition.

However, this is a very different PSG side to the one Arsenal faced in October. Luis Enrique’s team has grown into the competition, dispatching Liverpool and Aston Villa in the knockouts, and they arrive in London with 14 wins from their last 17 games across all competitions, despite a recent 3-1 setback against Nice.

Mikel Arteta’s men, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their last 12 matches and enjoyed a weekend off to prepare for this fixture.

With their league title hopes over, the Champions League has become the clear focus, and the recent win over Real Madrid in the quarter-final has further fuelled belief that this could be their year.

Arteta, who once played for PSG, knows the scale of the challenge ahead but has encouraged his players to embrace the occasion. “We are very close, and now we have to take the opportunity to make it happen,” he said.

Now we want to hear from you. Who do you think will come out on top? Cast your vote below and share your thoughts in the comments.