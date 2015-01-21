Arsenal or Paris Saint-Germain: Tell us who you think will face Inter Milan in the Champions League final
Vote now in our match predictor poll: Who will win as PSG host Arsenal in the second leg of their highly anticipated Champions League semi-final?
Arsenal head to Paris on Wednesday night knowing only a bold performance will keep their Champions League dream alive.
Trailing 1-0 from the first leg after Ousmane Dembélé’s early strike at the Emirates, the Gunners must overturn the deficit at the Parc des Princes to reach their first final since 2006 and chase a maiden European crown.
Mikel Arteta’s side struggled to impose themselves last week and suffered another setback with a 2-0 defeat to Bournemouth on Saturday. With Liverpool’s Premier League victory confirmed, the Champions League is now their sole shot at silverware.
Declan Rice has urged his teammates to rise to the occasion. “We need to have big balls and show we’re ready to play at the highest level,” he said. “If we’re the best version of ourselves, there’s no stopping us getting to that final.”
Arsenal can draw confidence from their 2-0 win over PSG in the group stage, but Luis Enrique’s side have grown stronger since October.
With 90 minutes separating both clubs from a place in the final against Inter Milan, everything is on the line. Can Arsenal pull off a comeback?
Last week, 73% of readers were confident Arsenal could progress to Munich. Has that changed? Have your say below.
