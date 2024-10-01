Arsenal vs PSG LIVE: Champions League result and reaction as Gunners cruise to victory

✕ Close 'I would do it 100 times' - PSG head coach Luis Enrique stands by decision to axe Ousmane Dembele

Arsenal cruised to a comfortable and deserved victory over Paris Saint-Germain after excelling in the first half at the Emirates Stadium.

Following a draw in their first match of this new Champions League league phase the Gunners hoped to overcome the French champions and signal that they are a team which can go all the way in this tournament.

Mikel Arteta’s side started slowly, absorbing a bit of early pressure and playing themselves into the game. They drew PSG out of position and broke down the left wing through Leandro Trossard. He flicked the ball into the box and found Kai Havertz who headed in the opener.

It was one of many chances Arsenal created in the first 20 minutes or so and when Bukayo Saka added a second from a wide free kick the hosts were well on top. In the second half, PSG responded well but couldn’t find a way through Arsenal’s stubborn defence.

The Gunners saw out the match, took the three points and are on track to move towards the top eight and an automatic spot in the knockout rounds.

Relive the Champions League updates below: