Rate the Arsenal players as their Champions League dream comes to an end against PSG
We want to know how you rated Mikel Arteta’s side on a defining European night for the Gunners
Arsenal came to the Parc des Princes knowing they had it all to do and ultimately lost 2-1 as they crashed out 3-1 to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League semi-final.
Ousmane Dembele’s early goal in the first leg of the semi-final gave PSG a 1-0 lead to take home, meaning Mikel Arteta’s side needed a comeback to reach their first Champions League final since 2006.
After a tough start at the Emirates, where David Raya had to make key saves and a Gabriel Martinelli chance was stopped by the excellent Gianluigi Donnarumma, Arsenal had chances of their own but couldn’t break through. A Mikel Merino header was ruled out for offside, leaving it all for them to do in Paris.
On a huge night for the club, with the season on the line, Arsenal knew they had to produce a big performance. They started strongly and forced Donnarumma into two spectacular saves, while Declan Rice also put a header wide. But Fabian Ruiz hammered home against the round of play to double PSG’s lead.
In the second half, David Raya saved Vitinha’s dismal penalty, which had been controversially awarded for a handball, but the Parisians soon moved three ahead on aggregate anyway thanks to Achraf Hakimi’s curled finish and although Bukayo Saka pulled one back, the jig was up.
The tie finished 3-1 on aggregate, with PSG going through to the final in Munich to face Inter Milan.
We want to know how you rated the starting Arsenal players on a defining European night. Cast your votes below and share your thoughts in the comments.
