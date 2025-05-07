Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arsenal came to the Parc des Princes knowing they had it all to do and ultimately lost 2-1 as they crashed out 3-1 to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League semi-final.

Ousmane Dembele’s early goal in the first leg of the semi-final gave PSG a 1-0 lead to take home, meaning Mikel Arteta’s side needed a comeback to reach their first Champions League final since 2006.

After a tough start at the Emirates, where David Raya had to make key saves and a Gabriel Martinelli chance was stopped by the excellent Gianluigi Donnarumma, Arsenal had chances of their own but couldn’t break through. A Mikel Merino header was ruled out for offside, leaving it all for them to do in Paris.

On a huge night for the club, with the season on the line, Arsenal knew they had to produce a big performance. They started strongly and forced Donnarumma into two spectacular saves, while Declan Rice also put a header wide. But Fabian Ruiz hammered home against the round of play to double PSG’s lead.

In the second half, David Raya saved Vitinha’s dismal penalty, which had been controversially awarded for a handball, but the Parisians soon moved three ahead on aggregate anyway thanks to Achraf Hakimi’s curled finish and although Bukayo Saka pulled one back, the jig was up.

The tie finished 3-1 on aggregate, with PSG going through to the final in Munich to face Inter Milan.

