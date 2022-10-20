Arsenal vs PSV LIVE: Europa League team news, line-ups and more tonight
Can Arsenal remain unbeaten in the Europa League as they host PSV Eindhoven?
Arsenal’s Europa League campaign faces its biggest test tonight as the Gunners take on PSV Eindhoven in a rearranged clash after the initial fixture was postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Three points tonight will put the London side a massive step closer to sealing a spot in the knockout rounds.
Since losing to Manchester United in early September, the Gunners have recorded a seven-match winning run defeating both Tottenham (3-1) and Liverpool (3-2) during that time as well as back-to-back Europa League victories over Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt. Last time out Bukayo Saka netted the only goal in a 1-0 victory over Leeds to leave Arsenal four points clear at the top of the Premier League table with Mikel Arteta’s side one of the hottest in-form teams in Europe.
Arteta’s men sit top of Group A with a perfect record of three wins from three, but they have yet to face the Dutch side who are two points behind them in second. Victory at the Emirates tonight will put Arsenal in firm control of the group and leave them requiring just one more point to secure top spot and a place in the round of 16.
Follow all the action as Arsenal host PSV Eindhoven in the Europa League:
Arsenal’s opponents tonight
PSV Eindhoven are one of the Netherlands’ biggest clubs, and have won 24 league titles as well as both the European Cup in 1987/88 and the Uefa Cup in 1977/78.
They have appeared in Europe in every season since 1975/76, meaning this will be their 49th straight campaign doing so.
Last season saw them finish second-place in the Eredivisie, behind Ajax, as well as reaching the quarter-finals of the Europa Conference League where they fell to Leicester City.
They did win the Dutch Cup though and came from behind to beat Ajax 2-1.
Arteta hoping to top Group A
Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, says that his team must take the opportunity to finish top of their Europa League group and avoid a playoff match to reach latter stages of the tournamen in February.
"When you have a chance to take advantage you have to do it," said Arteta."You don’t know what happens in the next game. It will be a really tough match.
"Where we want to be is at the top and the best team in this country.
"In order to do that you will meet teams that want to beat you and build that rivalry to a different level. We are already experiencing things like that."
Arsenal’s hectic schedule good preparation for after World Cup
Mikel Arteta believes the way his Arsenal side are dealing with an intense fixture schedule will hold them in good stead for after the World Cup.
The Gunners travel to Leeds on Sunday, fresh from a 1-0 Europa League win at Bodo/Glimt on Thursday.
That journey to Elland Road via the Arctic Circle is the latest of two fixtures in three days for a side that currently sit top of the Premier League, having won 11 of 12 games in all competitions.
The first-ever winter World Cup will halt any progress Arsenal make between now and mid-November, with fixture lists truncated after the finals to ensure the season still finishes in good time.
Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven
This fixutre was originally due to be played on Thursday 15th September but had to be postponed due to ‘the severe limitations on police resources and organisational issues related to the ongoing events surrounding the national mourning for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.’
Arsenal’s Premier League match against Manchester City was also scheduled for last night but has moved to accommodate a free week for the Gunners to complete this Europa League tie.
PSV travel to the Emirates stadium tonight before hosting Mikel Arteta’s side next week as well. These two games will decide which of these teams will finish at the top of Group A.
Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven early team news and predicted line-ups
For Arsenal it is a similar story on the injury front with Emile Smith Rowe, Mohamed Elneny and Oleksandr Zinchenko all expected not to feature and Gabriel Martinelli is a doubt though will have late fitness test to see if he can play.
PSV, meanwhile, are injury stricken with a multitude of stars out of action for the fixture. Yorbe Vertessen, Ismael Saibari, Noni Madueke, Olivier Boscagli, Marco van Ginkel, Luuk de Jong and Mauro Junior are all unavailable for the match.
Predicted line-ups
Arsenal: Turner; White, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Vieira, Martinelli; Nketiah
PSV: Benitez; Mwene, Ramalho, Obispo, Max; Sangare, Gutierrez; Simons, Veerman, Gakpo; Til
Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s rearranged Europa League fixture between Arsenal and PSV Eindhoven.
The Gunners are unbeaten in Europe’s second competition this season with three wins from their three matches so far but they face their biggest test against the Dutch side tonight. PSV Eindhoven are second in Group A - two points behind Arsenal - but will move to the top of the group if they defeat the Gunners.
Whichever team manages to top their qualifying group will be automatically entered into the round of 16 with the second placed sides having to win a playoff game against the demoted Champions League teams to progress so finishing top is crucial. Arsenal will go five points clear with a win this evening and would need just one point from the return fixture against PSV next week to clinch the group.
