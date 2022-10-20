✕ Close 'Resilience, fight, character, courage' - Arteta hails Arsenal's 1-0 win at Leeds

Arsenal’s Europa League campaign faces its biggest test tonight as the Gunners take on PSV Eindhoven in a rearranged clash after the initial fixture was postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Three points tonight will put the London side a massive step closer to sealing a spot in the knockout rounds.

Since losing to Manchester United in early September, the Gunners have recorded a seven-match winning run defeating both Tottenham (3-1) and Liverpool (3-2) during that time as well as back-to-back Europa League victories over Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt. Last time out Bukayo Saka netted the only goal in a 1-0 victory over Leeds to leave Arsenal four points clear at the top of the Premier League table with Mikel Arteta’s side one of the hottest in-form teams in Europe.

Arteta’s men sit top of Group A with a perfect record of three wins from three, but they have yet to face the Dutch side who are two points behind them in second. Victory at the Emirates tonight will put Arsenal in firm control of the group and leave them requiring just one more point to secure top spot and a place in the round of 16.

Follow all the action as Arsenal host PSV Eindhoven in the Europa League: