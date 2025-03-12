Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arsenal are all but assured of a Champions League quarter-final place as they welcome PSV Eindhoven to the Emirates Stadium with a 7-1 first-leg advantage.

Their Premier League scoring woes may have continued on a frustrating afternoon against Manchester United but Mikel Arteta’s men showcased their attacking potential with a thrashing of the hosts in the Netherlands last week.

It leaves little suspense ahead of the second half of the tie, with PSV simply hoping to restore a degree of respectability and Arsenal perhaps taking an opportunity to rotate their side.

The winner of this tie will face either Real or Atletico Madrid in the last eight, with the derby between the Spanish capital clubs rather more fascinatingly poised.

Here’s everything you need to know:

When is Arsenal vs PSV?

The second leg between Arsenal and PSV Eindhoven is due to kick off at 8pm GMT on Wednesday 12 March at the Emirates Stadium.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 2, with coverage on the channel from 7pm GMT. Subscribers can stream the action via discovery+.

Team news

Arsenal remain without a clutch of injured forwards, though Gabriel Martinelli returned to the bench against Manchester United and could feature here. Mikel Arteta may see this as an opportunity to give game time to some of the fringe members of his squad.

Esmir Bajraktarevic, Malik Tillman and Ricardo Pepi remain absent for PSV, with Peter Bosz also unable to utilise former Arsenal forward Lucas Perez with the Spaniard ineligible in European competition.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Kiwior, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Jorginho, Rice; Sterling, Trossard, Martinelli.

PSV XI: Benitez; Ledezma, Flamingo, Obispo, Junior; Veerman, Schouten; Bakayoko, Til, Lang; De Jong.

Odds

Arsenal win 3/7

Draw 4/1

PSV win 15/2

The Independent vets betting sites for useability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.