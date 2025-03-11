William Saliba addresses Arsenal future and states long-term ambition

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

William Saliba has restated his commitment to Arsenal, saying he wants to become the world’s best defender while playing for the Gunners.

The French centre-back has become a key element of Mikel Arteta’s squad. He has made 26 appearances this season as Arsenal maintain the best defensive record in the Premier League.

Speaking ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League second leg against PSV Eindhoven, which Arsenal lead 7-1, he said he has no plans to leave the Emirates despite having just two years left on his contract.

He said: “I want to win big things with Arsenal. If you leave this club without winning anything the fans will forget about you. I want to win big things here.”

Real Madrid are rumoured to be interested in his services, but convincing the player to leave will not be straightforward.

Saliba continued: “I’m really happy here... We have some years [left on the contract]. There is no rush at the minute.”

His goals for his Arsenal career are broad and ambitious. Aside from winning silverware, he wants to continue to develop as a player and is learning from the best in Gabriel Magalhaes, his partner at the back.

“I want to be one day the best defender in the world,” Saliba said. “I know I have to work a lot and to win trophies as well – but that’s my dream.

“I have to review my season, I have to work on my game. I have to watch especially my partner, Gabriel [Magalhães], who has been so, so good this season. I have to focus on myself and work more.”