The three defensive solutions Arsenal may consider as Mikel Arteta plots Real Madrid’s downfall

There are a select few with perfect records against the Spanish superpowers. Dundee United have played four games against Barcelona, won all four and wisely not faced them since 1987 to see if they could extend that sequence. Arsenal have met Real Madrid but never conceded to them: two games, two clean sheets, blunting a side with a combination of Galacticos and Gravesen.

That record should be tested this week and next. In 2006, Arsenal shut out Ronaldo, Robinho, Raul and Roberto Carlos, Zinedine Zidane and David Beckham – plus, a little incongruously, Thomas Gravesen – twice en route to their first Champions League final.

A repeat would be timely and come with a common denominator. Arsene Wenger’s feat of defiance was rendered all the more impressive by the loss of Sol Campbell and Ashley Cole. Real’s irresistible objects encountered an irresistible force in Emmanuel Eboue, Kolo Toure, Philippe Senderos and Mathieu Flamini, the French midfielder a makeshift left-back.

open image in gallery Arsenal produced a defensive masterclass against Real Madrid in 2006 ( Getty Images )

Fast forward to the current day and the loss of Gabriel Magalhaes offers a parallel. One way or another, Mikel Arteta will have to rejig his defence. Which has been an issue in the past. Go back three years, when Arsenal’s ambition was to qualify for the Champions League rather than win it, and an end-of-season stumble into fifth came with absentees at the back. Rob Holding’s disastrous North London derby acquired an infamy but other understudies, in Nuno Tavares and Cedric Soares, were required in patched-up back fours. Rewind two years and, with William Saliba injured, the unfortunate Holding was dominated by Erling Haaland in a title decider.

All of which may explain why Arteta seems to have spent much of the last few years buying defenders, often rather than strengthening his forward line. And yet the logical deputy for Gabriel; Riccardo Calafiori - one of the finest defenders in Serie A last season, the breakout star of Italy’s Euro 2024 and, like the Brazilian, a natural left-sided centre-back - is also injured.

“We have alternatives,” said Arteta, keen not to elaborate. In some respects, they could seem imperfect ones. Jakub Kiwior may have Holding vibes: a decent squad player, one some expect to be offloaded in the summer, he could be parachuted into the biggest game of the campaign. So far this season, Kiwior has not begun a match against any of the Premier League’s current top eight while his three Champions League starts have come against Dinamo Zagreb, Girona and PSV Eindhoven, the first among the weakest teams in the competition, the others in games when Arsenal had all but sealed progress.

Kiwior did well against Everton on Saturday, though facing Beto may be imperfect preparation for marking Kylian Mbappe: each is a centre-forward but the similarities end there. Certainly, Real will provide less of an aerial assault, though Mbappe, Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham more than compensate with other qualities.

open image in gallery Jakub Kiwior has not yet been trusted by Mikel Arteta in big games ( Getty Images )

The temptation is to suggest that Ben White looks a classier solution. But the Englishman has two starts since November, one in that (almost) dead-rubber against PSV, neither lasting the full 90 minutes. Before then, he spent two-and-a-half years playing right-back. Even when he flourished as a centre-back in 2021-22, it was on the right of the pair. He is better equipped to deputise for William Saliba than Gabriel.

The third option could be Jurrien Timber: used almost exclusively as a full-back by Arsenal, the Dutchman is at least ultra-versatile, attuned to this team and possessing match fitness; the injury concern when he went off against Fulham last week was assuaged when he came on at Goodison Park. There is a logic to opting for Timber, though the presence of Vinicius on Real’s left flank complicates the decision: who would Arteta rather is the Brazilian’s immediate opponent?

open image in gallery A fit-again Ben White could be an option for Mikel Arteta ( Getty Images )

It is a test for the defensive strategist in Arteta. Thus far, Arsenal’s methods have worked in this Champions League run. Only Inter Milan have conceded fewer goals in the Champions League; go by expected goals against and Arsenal have the best defence in Europe.

Yet that was built around the double act of Gabriel and Saliba. They started six European games together this season and Arsenal only conceded three goals, two of them penalties, neither awarded against Gabriel or Saliba.

It leaves Arteta looking for his Senderos. He may note that Real failed to score on their first trip to England this season and against a defence with two back-ups: Conor Bradley was outstanding for Liverpool and Caoimhin Kelleher saved Mbappe’s penalty. But that was not in knockout football, not with a season on the line. This might be a game to define Arsenal’s year. And like Wenger almost two decades ago, Arteta has to find a way with a weakened defence.