Arsenal have been dealt a timely double injury boost as Mikel Arteta eased the club’s defensive injury crisis ahead of their Champions League quarter-final with Real Madrid next week.

The Gunners were rocked by the news that star centre-back Gabriel will be sidelined for the rest of the season with a hamstring injury which requires surgery.

The Brazil international was forced off in the 16th minute in Arsenal's victory against Fulham on Tuesday, but was not the only defensive casualty from the contest - with Jurrien Timber going down twice with a knee injury before being replaced in the closing stages.

However, Arteta has offered a reprieve for Arsenal by confirming Timber’s injury is not serious, with there a chance that both him and Ben White - who picked up an injury in training earlier this week - could be in contention for the Real tie.

"Losing Gabi was a tough one to digest," said Arteta, speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of Arsenal’s trip to Everton this weekend.

"It is a big miss, undoubtedly, and Riccardo (Calafiori) is not fit either. In the last week or so we have lost four players, and that's obviously a big task, but let's see how Ben and Jurrien are tomorrow. There is a chance (they could be available).

"We need to find solutions to keep competing as we have done. This is a beautiful part of the season and we have to react. That means other players are going to have opportunities to play."

Arsenal's hopes of silverware all but rest on the Champions League after Liverpool extended their lead to 12 points in the race for the Premier League title with just eight matches to play.

The Gunners will entertain Los Blancos at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday night before they head to the Spanish capital for the return leg the following week.

Despite losing Gabriel, Arteta received a welcome boost when Bukayo Saka ended a 101-day injury absence as a second-half substitute against Fulham.

Mikel Arteta hailed a “beautiful moment” after Bukayo Saka scored on his Arsenal return (John Walton/PA) ( PA Wire )

Saka was introduced in the 66th minute, scoring just seven minutes later, and Arteta said he is prepared to risk his star winger from the start against Everton to allow him further minutes before the visit of Carlo Ancelotti's side.

"That's a possibility,” Arteta added. “We will decide tomorrow what the best option is because it's not only him (Saka) involved, but lots of pieces to move and some players who are not going to be able to finish the game.

"He needs exposure and he's going to have exposure. He played against Fulham and he felt really well, he scored a goal, and he wants more. It is clear in the last two days that he wants more, is demanding more, and that's a good sign.

"But the biggest game for us is Everton. And the best way to prepare for Real Madrid is to do what we have to do to beat Everton. Football is an emotional game, and you cannot be thinking ahead. You cannot allow yourself to think that way."