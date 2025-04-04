Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Jamie Carragher claims Liverpool need ‘six signings’ if they want to build on success

The Reds’ squad may need a summer overhaul with the potential exits of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk

Chris Wilson
Friday 04 April 2025 12:45 BST
Comments
The futures of Mo Salah (left) and Virgil van Dijk (right) are still up in the air at Liverpool
The futures of Mo Salah (left) and Virgil van Dijk (right) are still up in the air at Liverpool (AFP via Getty Images)

Former Liverpool centre-back Jamie Carragher has claimed that the club may need to make six signings this summer if they want to build on the success of Arne Slot’s opening season.

The Reds’ took another step towards the Premier League title in midweek with a 1-0 win over Everton in the Merseyside derby, and they currently hold a 12-point lead over nearest challengers Arsenal with just eight games left to play.

But as the season nears an end, rumours persist over the future of key trio Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk, with the former reportedly set to leave for Real Madrid and the latter two still yet to agree new contracts.

And Carragher has claimed that the Reds squad may need several additions “to keep the juggernaut moving”, suggesting that the squad need a left-back, centre-back, defensive midfielder, attacking midfielder, left-winger and striker.

Recommended

Writing in a column for the Daily Telegraph, the 47-year-old said: “In all honesty, when looking at Slot’s squad, it feels like he may need as many as six before next summer.

“Reinforcements are required independent of whether the big three out-of-contract stars stay,” he said, adding that “such additions would enhance rather than replace those who have inspired Liverpool to the top”.

“Slot’s Liverpool have been more efficient than consistently brilliant,” claimed Carragher, before pointing out that the Dutchman needs time to form his own squad after not making a single first-team signing last summer.

Trent Alexander-Arnold could be leaving Liverpool this summer and the club need to replace him
Trent Alexander-Arnold could be leaving Liverpool this summer and the club need to replace him (Adam Davy/PA Wire)

Carragher called Slot’s achievements so far “remarkable”, emphasising that his “broader vision and idea of what Liverpool can become has yet to fully form”.

“Let us not forget it took Klopp three years and a complete rebuild from back to front to perfect his ideas,” added the former Reds centre-back.

Liverpool have been linked to several big-money signings already as the transfer window approaches, with the club reportedly interested in Newcastle striker Alexander Isak, Bayer Leverkusen full-back Jeremie Frimpong and Bournemouth defensive duo Dean Huijsen and Milos Kerkez, among others.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in