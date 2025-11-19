Arsenal vs Real Madrid live: Title holders bid to get Women’s Champions League campaign back on track
The reigning champions have lost two of their first three group stage games while their opponents are eyeing a top-four spot
Arsenal host Real Madrid in a blockbuster Women’s Champions League clash, with the reigning champions desperate to get back to winning ways.
Renee Slegers’ side have had an inconsistent start to the season and suffered a damaging 3-2 defeat to Bayern Munich - giving up a two-goal lead in process - in their previous European match.
The title holders are 11th in the table, while Real Madrid meanwhile are fifth and within touching distance of automatic qualification to the quarter-finals.
But Arsenal have fond recent memories of playing the Spanish side, having overcome a two-goal deficit on home soil to win 3-0 in the quarter-finals last season; a repeat result would be a huge boost to their hopes of defending the title.
Follow all the action here.
Team news
Slegers confirmed Leah Williamson is continuing to progress in her recovery from a knee problem after returning to training, but she will not be available for tomorrow. Katie Reid and Manuela Zinsberger are out for the season with long-term knee injuries.
Real Madrid are without their first-choice goalkeeper Merle Frohms after she tore her posterior cruciate ligament last month.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the UK can watch the game live on Disney+. Subscriptions start at £5.99 per month.
When is Arsenal vs Real Madrid?
Arsenal’s clash with Real Madrid kicks off at 8pm GMT on Wednesday 19 November at Meadow Park in Borehamwood, Hertfordshire.
Arsenal vs Real Madrid
Arsenal will be hoping to rediscover European form of last season as they welcome Real Madrid in the Women’s Champions League.
The Gunners have had a difficult start to the new campaign after losing two of their first league-phase outings, sandwiching victory over Benfica between defeats to Lyon and Bayern Munich.
Last week’s result at the Allianz Arena was particularly hard to swallow, throwing away a two-goal lead to be beaten 3-2 by Bayern as Arsenal experienced a second-half capitulation.
After another underwhelming result in the North London derby on the weekend - playing out a goalless draw at Spurs - Renee Slegers’ side need to pick themselves up as they take on a Real Madrid side undefeated in Europe so far this season.
