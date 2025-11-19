The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Is Arsenal vs Real Madrid on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Women’s Champions League clash
Everything you need to know ahead of the Women’s Champions League clash
Arsenal will be hoping to rediscover European form of last season as they welcome Real Madrid in the Women’s Champions League.
The Gunners have had a difficult start to the new campaign after losing two of their first league-phase outings, sandwiching victory over Benfica between defeats to Lyon and Bayern Munich.
Last week’s result at the Allianz Arena was particularly hard to swallow, throwing away a two-goal lead to be beaten 3-2 by Bayern as Arsenal experienced a second-half capitulation.
After another underwhelming result in the North London derby on the weekend - playing out a goalless draw at Spurs - Renee Slegers’ side need to pick themselves up as they take on a Real Madrid side undefeated in Europe so far this season.
When is Arsenal vs Real Madrid?
Arsenal’s clash with Real Madrid kicks off at 8pm GMT on Wednesday 19 November at Meadow Park in Borehamwood, Hertfordshire.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the UK can watch the game live on Disney+. Subscriptions start at £5.99 per month.
Team news
Slegers confirmed Leah Williamson is continuing to progress in her recovery from a knee problem after returning to training, but she will not be available for tomorrow. Katie Reid and Manuela Zinsberger are out for the season with long-term knee injuries.
Real Madrid are without their first-choice goalkeeper Merle Frohms after tearing her posterior cruciate ligament last month.
Predicted line-ups
Arsenal XI: Van Domselaar; Fox, Wubben-Moy, Catley, McCabe; Mead, Cooney-Cross, Caldentey, Foord; Russo, Blackstenius.
Real Madrid XI: Misa; Navarro, Lakrar, Mendez, Holmgaard; Feller, Angeldal, Dabritz, Weir; Redondo, Caicedo.
