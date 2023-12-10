Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Arsenal fans have expressed their frustration online with referee Jarred Gillett and English football’s officiating body PGMOL after a couple of tight decisions went against them during the 1-0 Premier League loss to Aston Villa.

The Gunners wasted a number of gilt-edged chances during the defeat but supporters were keen to focus on a strong penalty claim that was turned down for Douglas Luiz’s challenge on Gabriel Jesus and the fact that Kai Havertz’s apparent last-minute equaliser was ruled out for handball.

On both occasions, the VAR sided with referee Gillett but Arsenal fans took to Twitter/X after the game to insist that football is rigged against them and that referees are deliberately corrupt in an apparent conspiracy to deny them the title.

“This is what we as Arsenal fans have to deal with, knowing the league doesn’t want us to win,” claimed one supporter, while another fan posted a two-minute compilation video of decisions that went against Arsenal alongside the post, “What kind of corruption is this? @FA_PGMOL”.

Meanwhile, a third took aim at the entirety of refereeing, saying: “Make this make sense @FA_PGMOL all fans want is consistency or are you 1. actually a corrupt organisation 2. Totally useless 3. Your on field staff inept and not fit to do their jobs 4. The VAR team aren’t fit for purpose? Or is it all of the above?”

And some were urging collective action, stating: “We need the big 6 clubs to come together, pool their lawyers and expertise and go after the PGMOL. That’s the only way change is going to happen.”

Meanwhile, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta – who was watching from the directors’ box at Villa Park as he served a one-match touchline ban – would not be drawn on the decisions, having already been hit with an FA charge for his stinging post-match criticism of the officiating following a 1-0 loss at Newcastle last month.

Asked about both calls, the Spaniard replied: “Clear and obvious. Clear and obvious.”

Pushed on what he meant, he added, while stressing the two repeated words: “Clear and obvious, that’s what I mean. That’s my opinion, that’s all I can say.”

Mikel Arteta refused to be drawn on the referee’s decisions (PA Wire)

Arteta was also asked about the decisions during his post-match interview with Sky Sports, saying: “I prefer not to comment…I do (have a) big opinion, yes.”

Any further questions on the matter were shot down but Arteta did go on to say he felt his side had done enough to win the game.

“I’m very disappointed with the result, especially with the way we played,” he said. “I think we deserved much more than what we got. We were the much better team. I haven’t seen a team do what we did to Villa since we won here in February.”

Additional reporting from PA