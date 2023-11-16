Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Mikel Arteta has been charged by the Football Association (FA) over his criticism of the officials after Arsenal’s 1-0 defeat to Newcastle.

Arteta described the awarding of Anthony Gordon’s winner, which was subject to a long VAR check, as an “absolute disgrace” and “embarrassing”.

His stance was subsequently backed by the club, but referees chief Howard Webb this week insisted that the decision to award the goal was correct.

Arteta has now been charged, with the FA alleging that his comments constituted misconduct.

“Mikel Arteta has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3.1 following comments that he made in media interviews after Arsenal’s Premier League game against Newcastle United on Saturday 4 November,” said a spokesperson for English football’s governing body.

“It’s alleged that his comments constitute misconduct as they are insulting towards match officials and/or detrimental to the game and/or bring the game into disrepute.”

Arteta has until Tuesday 21 November to respond to the charge.

While the sanctions that Arteta could face are unclear, former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel was fined £20,000 after being charged under the same rule last year.

Anthony Gordon scored a controversial winner for Newcastle against Arsenal (PA Wire)

Arteta had been riled after Gordon’s goal was cleared despite separate checks for a possible foul and offside, with the VAR also looking to see if the ball had run out of play in the build-up.

“Embarrassing, it’s an absolute disgrace, that’s what it is: a disgrace,” Arteta said after the defeat. “There’s so much at stake, we’ve put in so many hours to compete at the highest level and you cannot imagine the amount of messages we’ve had saying this cannot continue. It’s embarrassing.

“It’s not acceptable, there’s too much at stake. I don’t want to be in the hands of these people. I don’t know how to feel. I’m wasting my time, we are wasting our time. It’s difficult enough to compete against Newcastle – they are a really good team, but we have to talk about how the hell this goal stood. It’s an absolute disgrace it was allowed. For more than one reason it should not be a goal.

“I have been in this country more than 20 years and [the officiating] is nowhere near the level of the best league in the world. I feel sick to be part of this. I feel sick. It’s not a goal, it’s not a goal.”

Arsenal travel to Brentford on Saturday 25 November in their next Premier League game.