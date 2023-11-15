VAR audio from controversial Newcastle goal against Arsenal released by PGMOL

Audio from the VAR review of Newcastle’s goal in their 1-0 Premier League win against Arsenal on 4 November has been released by PGMOL.

Anthony Gordon’s winner proved controversial as there were suggestions that the ball had gone out of play before it was crossed into the box, while there were also claims of a foul and an offside.

VAR Andy Madley said that he could find “no conclusive evidence” that the ball had crossed the line before Joe Willock’s cross in the build-up, before a possible foul on Arsenal defender Gabriel, and an offside, were both reviewed.

In regards to the offside claim, AVAR Stuart Burt concluded that because the view of the ball was hidden from sight by Joelinton, there was not enough “conclusive evidence” to overturn the on-field decision from referee Stuart Attwell and the goal stood.