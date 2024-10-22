Arsenal vs Shakhtar Donetsk LIVE: Champions League team news and build-up from Emirates Stadium
Back in European action, the Gunners hope to bounce back after a shock loss to Bournemouth
Arsenal are back in Champions League action hoping to bounce back from a terrible domestic weekend as they host Shakhtar Donetsk in the European top-flight.
Mikel Arteta’s men were defeated 2-0 by Bournemouth in the Premier League last time out and will hope to brush that loss aside in order move closer to the automatic qualifying spots in the Champions League table tonight.
The top eight teams will all earn a place in the last-16 without having to go through a play-off match and the Gunners currently sit 13th with one win and one draw from their two matches so far. It has been a strong start to the competition with their opponents being Europa League champions Atalanta and Ligue 1 winners Paris Saint-Germain.
In comparision, Shakhtar are still seeking their first win in the revamped league phase having taken one point from their first two matches. Arsenal will be confident of winning all three points tonight but the Champions League does throw out the odd surprising result.
Follow all the action with our live blog below:
Arsenal vs Shakhtar prediction
Despite coming into the match on the back of a loss to Bournemouth there is enough firepower and ability in Arsenal’s team to get them back on track.
The loss of Martin Odegaard is huge and Bukayo Saka may not be fit to feature but the likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard will be keen to show off their credentials in the absence of those two influential players.
Expect Arsenal to come out strongly and score goals making a win seem easier than it will actually be.
Arsenal 3-1 Shakhtar.
Latest odds
The bookmakers have Arsenal as the overwhelming favourites to win tonight’s match with the Gunners odds on to remain unbeaten in the Champions League.
Shakhtar’s failure to secure a win in their first two matches reflects their outsider tag but in this competition anything can happen and the Ukranian side may be meeting Arsenal at the right time.
Here are the latest odds:
Arsenal win 1/10
Draw 12/1
Shakhtar win 25/1
Predicted line-ups
Here’s how we see the two teams lining up against each other this evening:
Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Kiwior, Zinchenko; Merino, Jorginho; Sterling, Havertz, Martinelli; Jesus
Shakhtar XI: Riznyk; Konoplya, Bondar, Matvienko, Henrique; Stepanenko; Zubkov, Bondarenko, Sudakov, Newerton; Sikan
Arsenal’s early team news
Mikel Arteta indicated on Monday that Bukayo Saka is close to fitness after missing the weekend defeat to Bournemouth, though it is likely the winger is given extra time to recover ahead of a crucial fixture against Liverpool on Sunday.
Martin Odegaard remains absent but William Saliba is available, with his suspension to be served only in domestic competitions.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Amazon Prime Video, with coverage on the streaming service from 6.30pm BST.
If you want to stream major sporting events while you are travelling or watching from abroad you’ll need a VPN. Get the best VPN deals in the UK. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.
When is Arsenal vs Shakhtar?
Arsenal vs Shakhtar Donetsk is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Tuesday 22 October at the Emirates Stadium.
Arsenal vs Shakhtar Donetsk
After a disappointing outing in the Premier League, Arsenal return to European action as they host Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League.
Mikel Arteta’s side were beaten 2-0 at Bournemouth on Saturday to dent their title hopes, with William Saliba dismissed after half-an-hour.
They have made a solid start in this competition, though, following a draw against Atalanta in Bergamo with a strong win over Paris Saint-Germain.
Shakhtar, meanwhile, are still seeking their first win in the revamped league phase, taking one point from their first two games.
Good evening!
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Champions League action as Arsenal take on Shakhtar Donetsk at the Emirates Stadium.
The Gunners are unbeaten in Europe’s top-flight this season with a decent draw away to Atalanta and a strong win of Paris Saint-Germain their two result thus far.
Tonight’s opponents are Shakhtar Donetsk and manager Mikel Arteta will be confident about beating a side yet to win in their European campaign.
We’ll have all the latest team news, line-ups and updates so stick with us as we build up to kick off at 8pm.
