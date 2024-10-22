Arsenal vs Shakhtar Donetsk LIVE: Champions League team news and build-up from Emirates Stadium

✕ Close Havertz story 'unbelievable' since first Arsenal goal, lauds Arteta

Arsenal are back in Champions League action hoping to bounce back from a terrible domestic weekend as they host Shakhtar Donetsk in the European top-flight.

Mikel Arteta’s men were defeated 2-0 by Bournemouth in the Premier League last time out and will hope to brush that loss aside in order move closer to the automatic qualifying spots in the Champions League table tonight.

The top eight teams will all earn a place in the last-16 without having to go through a play-off match and the Gunners currently sit 13th with one win and one draw from their two matches so far. It has been a strong start to the competition with their opponents being Europa League champions Atalanta and Ligue 1 winners Paris Saint-Germain.

In comparision, Shakhtar are still seeking their first win in the revamped league phase having taken one point from their first two matches. Arsenal will be confident of winning all three points tonight but the Champions League does throw out the odd surprising result.

Follow all the action with our live blog below: