Arsenal host Sheffield United looking to extend their unbeaten run in the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta’s side stormed back to draw with Chelsea and then eased past Sevilla in the Champions League midweek.

The Gunners remain in contention at the top of the table behind leaders Tottenham, while Blades sit bottom with just a point to their name since promotion.

Paul Heckingbottom will hope to snap a five-game losing streak and kickstart their bid to beat the drop, but a victory in north London would represent one of the biggest upsets in Premier League history.

When is Arsenal vs Sheffield United?

The match will kick off at 3pm GMT on Saturday 28 October at Emirates Stadium, London.

Can I watch it online and on TV?

The match is not available to watch live on UK television due to the 3pm blackout rule, although it is available to watch live in other territories.

What is the team news?

Jurrien Timber (knee) remains a long-term absentee, while Thomas Partey, who missed the midweek match against Sevilla with a muscle problem, is out alongside Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus, who exited the game in Spain with a hamstring issue and is now out for several weeks.

Anel Ahmedhodzic (hamstring) was absent from the Manchester United game last weekend, joining a lengthy injury list, including John Egan (foot), Tom Davies (thigh), Chris Basham (leg), Adam Davies (unspecified), Rhys Norrington-Davies (hamstring) and Daniel Jebbison (illness). While Max Lowe (ankle) and Will Osula (unspecified) are also sidelined, though Paul Heckingbottom insists they are "getting closer".

Oli McBurnie is a doubt and has missed training this week since being forced off with a groin injury against the Red Devils, but George Baldock (calf) is back in training and could return to the squad in a rare boost for the Blades.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli

Sheffield United XI: Foderingham; Bogle, Trusty, Robinson, Thomas; McAtee, Vinicius Souza, Norwood, Hamer; Brewster, Archer

Odds

Arsenal 1/11

Draw 9/1

Sheffield United 22/1

Prediction

Arsenal 4-0 Sheffield United