Southampton head to Arsenal on Saturday afternoon looking to bring an end to four straight games without a win, a run which has seen them slide back to 16th in the Premier League table.

Back-to-back draws have at least been a marginal improvement most recently, but Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side cannot afford to slide much closer to the relegation zone, considering the expected investment to come at St. James’ Park next month.

Arsenal, meanwhile, were flying before the international break but have all-too-predictably stuttered since then, with three defeats in their last four just when a real race for a Champions League place might have opened up for them.

They are down to seventh and lost to Everton on Monday night.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the game?

The match kicks off at 3pm GMT on Saturday 11 December at the Emirates Stadium.

Where can I watch it?

As with all 3pm Saturday matches, this fixture is not scheduled for broadcast in the UK.

What is the team news?

Sead Kolasinac is Arsenal’s only injury worry but he wouldn’t have started anyway. Emile Smith Rowe and Gabriel Martinelli will be assessed after knocks. Sub keeper Bernd Leno is also a doubt.

Southampton are missing Oriol Romeu and Mohammed Salisu through suspension. Jan Bednarek is out injured so Lyanco will be in defence, while there’s an issue in goal too with Alex McCarthy injured and Fraser Forster a doubt. Willy Caballero could debut after joining this week.

Predicted line-ups

ARS - Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney, Saka, Thomas, Xhaka, Odegaard, Lacazette, Aubameyang

SOU - Caballero, Livramento, Lyanco, Stephens, Walker-Peters, Redmond, Ward-Prowse, Diallo, Tella, Broja, Adams

Odds

Arsenal 7/10

Draw 3/1

Saints 23/5

Prediction

A return to winning ways for the Gunners against a side struggling for any real consistency once again. Arsenal 3-1 Southampton.