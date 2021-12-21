✕ Close Arteta pre Sunderland Carabao Cup

Follow all the action as Arsenal welcome Sunderland to the Emirates Stadium in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals tonight.

After lifting the FA Cup in 2020, Mikel Arteta is chasing a second piece of silverware as a head coach, and Arsenal have been in fine form in recent weeks, with victories against Southampton, West Ham and Leeds propelling the Gunners into the top four. The absence of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who has trained alone since being stripped of the captaincy, has hardly been felt either, with Gabriel Martinelli in brilliant goalscoring form, although Arteta may take the chance to give the Brazilian and many other regular starters a much-needed rest amid another busy run of games.

Sunderland are the only non-Premier League side left in the draw and arrive in north London as huge underdogs. However, Lee Johnson’s side have been in good form themselves, having now gone seven games unbeaten in League One as they chase promotion back to the Championship. Follow all the latest updates below: