Arsenal vs Sunderland LIVE: Carabao Cup team news, line-ups and more tonight
Follow the latest updates from the EFL Cup quarter-final at the Emirates
Follow all the action as Arsenal welcome Sunderland to the Emirates Stadium in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals tonight.
After lifting the FA Cup in 2020, Mikel Arteta is chasing a second piece of silverware as a head coach, and Arsenal have been in fine form in recent weeks, with victories against Southampton, West Ham and Leeds propelling the Gunners into the top four. The absence of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who has trained alone since being stripped of the captaincy, has hardly been felt either, with Gabriel Martinelli in brilliant goalscoring form, although Arteta may take the chance to give the Brazilian and many other regular starters a much-needed rest amid another busy run of games.
Sunderland are the only non-Premier League side left in the draw and arrive in north London as huge underdogs. However, Lee Johnson’s side have been in good form themselves, having now gone seven games unbeaten in League One as they chase promotion back to the Championship. Follow all the latest updates below:
Arsenal host Sunderland in Carabao Cup quarter-finals
Mikel Arteta’s side have been in fine form of late, with three successive Premier League victories propelling the Gunners into the top four. The Spaniard is likely to heavily rotate his line-up tonight, with the club’s focus firmly set on a return to European football, although the Carabao Cup still represents a good chance to win some silverware.
Arsenal have, at least in theory, benefitted from receiving the gentlest available draw, with Sunderland the lowest-ranked side left in the last-eight by a considerable margin. Lee Johnson’s side have now gone unbeaten in their last seven League One games, though, and will relish the chance to cause an upset at the Emirates.
