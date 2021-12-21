Arsenal vs Sunderland predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Carabao Cup quarter-final tonight

Everything you need to know ahead of tonight’s tie

Tom Kershaw
Tuesday 21 December 2021 07:29
Comments
Arsenal are hoping to take another step towards a second trophy under Mikel Arteta when they welcome Sunderland to the Emirates in the Carabao Cup quarter-final tonight.

FA Cup glory in 2020 wasn’t quite the springboard Arteta had hoped, but Arsenal have been in fine form of late, winning their last three league games to move into the top four.

Gabriel Martinelli has starred since the outcasting of former captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, although the Brazilian could yet be rested tonight after scoring against West Ham and Leeds.

Sunderland are unbeaten in their last seven League One games as they chase promotion, but remain the lowest-ranked side left in the draw by a considerable margin.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the match:

When is it and what time is it?

The match will get underway at 7.45pm on Tuesday 21 December at the Emirates Stadium.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event with coverage beginning from 7pm.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is not in contention of play while Albert Sambi Lokonga and Pablo Mari are covering from Covid-19. Sead Kolasinac remains sidelined.

Sunderland are set to be without Leon Dajaku, Dennis Cirkin, Corry Evans, Luke O’Nien and Aiden McGeady.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal: Leno; Soares, Holding, Chambers, Tavares; Maitland-Niles, Elneny; Pepe, Smith Rowe, Nketiah; Balogun

Sunderland: Hoffmann; Wright, Flanagan, Doyle; Hume, Neil, Pritchard, Embleton, Gooch; Broadhead, Stewart

Odds

Arsenal - 1/6

Draw - 6/1

Sunderland - 16/1

Prediction

Arsenal are coming off a run of three league victories in succession and should have more than enough quality to see off Sunderland, even if Arteta chooses to rotate his squad. Arsenal 3-0 Sunderland.

