Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is set to name what is close to a full-strength line-up when the Premier League leaders take on Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday night, as the Gunners boss provided an injury update on three midfielders.

Jorginho is a “doubt” but may be fit to return to the bench, while Mohamed Elneny is close to a full fitness and Thomas Partey remains out, but Arsenal have no other injury worries as they look to end their winless run at Anfield in the top-of-the-table clash.

Arsenal have not won at Anfield since Arteta was playing for the Gunners in 2012. The London side blew a two-goal lead last season as their Premier League title challenge faded in the spring, while the club have also suffered a series of heavy defeats against Jurgen Klopp’s team in recent years.

Arteta, who has had a free midweek to prepare his side after Arsenal’s early exit from the Carabao Cup, said on Friday: "Thomas Partey is still finalising his rehab. He hasn’t trained with the team yet. Mo Elneny hopefully will train with us today. Jorginho is still a doubt."

Klopp has fired up the Liverpool fans ahead of welcoming Arsenal in the Saturday night clash as he called on supporters to raise the atmosphere at Anfield, and Arteta was asked of the challenge that faces his players on Merseyside.

“It is going to be a special atmosphere for both teams and it is strong opposition,” Arteta said. “We will prepare to win it and go for it - it will be an intense match.

"It is always great to be in the highest position in this league and we will try to maintain that, but we have to be intelligent to manage the game.

"Last time we beat them was a while ago and it was a good moment, which is something we can replicate tomorrow.”