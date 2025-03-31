Jump to content
Arsenal and Tottenham announce friendly as first north London derby outside of UK

The two sides will meet in a preseason fixture in Hong Kong

Harry Latham-Coyle
Monday 31 March 2025 10:42 BST
Arsenal and Tottenham will meet in a preseason friendly in Hong Kong
Arsenal and Tottenham will meet in a preseason friendly in Hong Kong (Action Images via Reuters)

Arsenal and Tottenham are set to meet in the first north London derby held outside of the United Kingdom this summer.

The two Premier League rivals will travel to Hong Kong for a preseason friendly at the Kai Tak Stadium on 31 July.

The newly-opened arena can seat 50,000 fans and hosted rugby’s Hong Kong Sevens event this weekend, with Coldplay due to visit in April for the first concert at the venue.

The match will form part of the Hong Kong Football Festival 2025 (HKFF), with Liverpool among the other teams visiting the city.

Ryan Norys, chief revenue officer of Tottenham Hotspur, said: “There are few bigger occasions in English football than a north London derby and to play this fixture in Hong Kong will be a huge occasion for our passionate fanbase across Asia, as well as providing ideal preparation for the team ahead of the new season.

“As is tour tradition, the club will be involved in so much more than the match itself when we visit, supporting charitable causes, celebrating local culture, delivering football clinics for young people and engaging with fans and partners. We cannot wait to visit such a beautiful place once again.”

