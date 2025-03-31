Liverpool announce pre-season tour in Hong Kong, China and Japan

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool have announced they will be heading to Asia later this year for their pre-season tour which will take place in Hong Kong, China and Japan.

Arne Slot’s men will face off against Serie A giants AC Milan at the Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong which will be the first football fixture played at the new stadium.

The club, who are aiming to win the Premier League title this season, will travel to Japan for the last leg of their tour with match details still to be confirmed.

Liverpool previously visited Hong Kong for a pre-season tour in 2017 and made their last visit to Asia when playing in Singapore in 2023.

Ben Latty, Liverpool’s chief commercial officer said: “We’re extremely excited to be returning to Asia for this summer’s pre-season tour.

“We’re very grateful to our principal partner, Standard Chartered, for their support in sponsoring the Standard Chartered Trophy against AC Milan, 20 years on from that magical night in Istanbul.

“It’s a great honour for us to enjoy the award-winning and first-rate hospitality of Japan Airlines, our official airline partner, to fly us in comfort and ensure our pre-season tour starts and ends in the best way possible.

“We look forward to bringing our hundreds of millions of fans in Asia closer to the club they love.”

Supporters can register their interest for attending the tour games on the club’s website though details on ticket sales, including pricing, will be revealed in due course.

While in Asia, Liverpool will also participate in local community projects and cultural activities as well as host supporter events with club legends.

Mary Huen, CEO of Standard Chartered Hong Kong, said: “As the main club partner of Liverpool Football Club and the main sponsor of the Standard Chartered Trophy – Hong Kong, we are thrilled to bring the Reds back to Asia this July.

“At Standard Chartered, partnerships are in our DNA. We are therefore delighted to present this event with our long-term partner Liverpool FC – one of the world’s most successful football clubs – in our bank’s hugely important market, Hong Kong.

“This will offer local fans of the Reds, including our clients and colleagues, the extraordinary experience of watching the game in person. We look forward to seeing a full Kai Tak Stadium cheering on Arne Slot and the team.”