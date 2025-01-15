Arsenal v Tottenham LIVE: Gunners hold narrow lead in entertaining north London derby
Arsenal are looking to keep pressure on Liverpool as they welcome Spurs for a north London derby
Arsenal host Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League this evening, with plenty more than just three points up for grabs in this north London derby.
The Gunners have endured a week to forget having exited the FA Cup and lost 2-0 in the home leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final, but Mikel Arteta’s side aren’t out of the title race yet. They will need to be nearly flawless for the rest of the season if they are to catch Liverpool, and that starts tonight against a Spurs side languishing in 11th in the table.
Arteta must juggle absentees, including to Gabriel Jesus who is absent after suffering an ACL injury, and dipping form if the Gunners hope to triumphant this evening.
Meanwhile, Ange Postecoglou’s team has been struggling in the league in recent weeks, and though injuries have played their part as well, the Australian is still facing questions that will only intensify if Spurs were to lose tonight.
Follow all the Premier League action from the Emirates below:
Arsenal 2-1 Tottenham
73 mins: Tottenham need a spark from somewhere.
It’s all too comfortable for Arsenal who are controlling possession and are quick to defend if they lose the ball in midfield.
Arsenal 2-1 Tottenham
70 mins: Gabriel Martinelli goes on a fine run into the box but gets forced out wide and can’t threaten the goal.
The substitute will want to impress Mikel Arteta at the end of this game.
Arsenal 2-1 Tottenham
67 mins: Slick play from Spurs sees them sweep the ball out to the right then a series of one-touch passes sends it back inside.
Kulusevski makes a run into the box as the ball comes to Maddison.
He tries to shoot but doesn’t get a good connection and floats the ball into the hands of Raya.
Arsenal 2-1 Tottenham
63 mins: Despite the attacking reinforcements for Spurs the visitors haven’t managed to wrestle the momentum away from the Gunners.
Arsenal win another corner and Rice delivers it. This one comes to the near post but Pedro Porro is there to clear.
Arsenal 2-1 Tottenham
60 mins: Arsenal are having a great time.
Sterling sends the ball into the box and finds Trossard in space. He touches the ball down the scuffs his effort.
Spence then attempts to head it away but Trossard brings the clearance under control then totally misses the ball with a second attempt at a shot!
Arsenal 2-1 Tottenham
57 mins: Close!
Havertz has another chance to score for Arsenal and meets Thomas Partey’s cross this time.
But, the effort is soft and gets whipped straight at Antonin Kinsky.
Arsenal 2-1 Tottenham
54 mins: Martin Odegaard delivers a fine corner kick into the box and picks out Kai Havertz.
Havertz nods the header over the crossbar. Arsenal want more goals.
Arsenal 2-1 Tottenham
51 mins: Just to update you, Arsenal’s first goal has been changed to a Dominic Solanke own goal now.
Spurs get themselves up the pitch and find Son. He’s got space on the edge of the box and looks to place a shot in the far bottom corner.
The ball starts to curl but hits Solanke and bobbles out of play.
Arsenal 2-1 Tottenham
48 mins: With Spurs effectively going all out in attack there’s going to be plenty of space in midfield for Arsenal.
Raheem Sterling flies through the middle of the pitch and slips a pass to Leandro Trossard.
Trossard’s pass into the box is then swept away but the defence.
Second half! Arsenal 2-1 Tottenham
Ange Postecoglou makes a couple of changes at the break with James Maddison and Brennan Johnson coming on to replace Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr.
It’s an attacking move from the Spurs boss.
Arsenal get the ball rolling once more at the Emirates Stadium.
