Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta will be hoping his players come good on Sunday as they face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

The Gunners have revived their league campaign with two successive wins but face a tough opponent in rivals Spurs. One player Arteta will want to shine is Thomas Partey, who was taken off just under an hour into their Carabao Cup win over AFC Wimbledon.

The star has been carrying an ankle injury and fans were worried about the midfielder. However, Arteta gave an update and said: “He hasn’t played a lot of minutes since he’s been injured. We believe the rhythm of matches is nothing like any training session. I think it was very beneficial for him.

“We didn’t think so [it was a risk to play him] and that’s why we made the decision to play him - but it’s always a risk when you play a match or have a training session at the intensity that we train. We believe it was the right thing to do and he was really pushing for it, so I think it worked out well.”

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 4.30pm on Sunday, 26 September at the Emirates Stadium.

Where can I watch?

The fixture will be shown on Sky Sports and customers will also be able to stream the game on the app and website.

Team news

For Arsenal, Kieran Tierney is in doubt though should start regardless, while Granit Xhaka is set to return from a three-game ban in the north London derby.

And for Tottenham, Ryan Sessegnon and Lucas Moura remain out with injuries and Steven Bergwijn is unlikely to feature due to an ankle problem.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe; Aubameyang

Tottenham: Lloris; Royal, Romero, Dier, Reguilon; Hojberg, Skipp, Alli; Son, Kane, Lo Celso

Odds

Arsenal - 6/5

Draw - 11/5

Tottenham - 23/10

Prediction

Arsenal may have winning momentum heading into the match but their rivals will outclass them, especially if they come out with as much vigour as they did in the first half against Chelsea. Arteta has bounced back this season only against bottom-half clubs and will see the Gunners still aren’t living up to their ‘Big Six’ reputation. Arsenal 1-3 Tottenham.