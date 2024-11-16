Alessia Russo sets Arsenal on course to derby win over Tottenham

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Alessia Russo scored after 63 seconds to set Arsenal on their way to a 3-0 north London derby victory at Tottenham.

Russo’s early finish - the Gunners’ second fastest goal in Women’s Super League history - was added to by Frida Maanum and Stina Blackstenius to continue interim boss Renee Slegers’ impressive short-term reign.

Slegers, who replaced Jonas Eidevall on a temporary basis following his resignation in October, led Arsenal to a notable 4-0 win over Juventus in the Champions League on Tuesday before another dominant showing at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Mariona Caldentey was at her creative best with two assists, the first coming in the opening exchanges. Spurs had hardly managed a touch before a cute pass between the lines by the Spain international was smashed home first-time by Russo into the bottom-left corner.

The visitors, who went into the game unbeaten since defeat to champions Chelsea in October, continued their positive start and added a second before Tottenham had managed an attack of their own.

England skipper Leah Williamson threaded a ball to Kim Little in space, and after the Gunners captain picked out Maanum inside the area, the forward made no mistake to double her side’s lead.

Arsenal began to turn the screw after the break. Spurs had been second-best all match and could not deal with Arsenal‘s intensity, with a third goal putting the match beyond reach.

Caldentey produced the pass of the match with a first-time clipped ball to send Blackstenius through one-v-one with the goalkeeper and she poked her attempt in at the near post.

That goal summed up the gulf in class between the two clubs as Arsenal claimed a much-deserved three points over a Tottenham side who have now won once in their last seven in the league.

PA