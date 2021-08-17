Arsenal ‘pushing’ for Aaron Ramsdale, confirms Sheffield United manager Slavisa Jokanovic

Arsenal are trying to sign goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale from Sheffield United, the Championship club’s manager Slavisa Jokanovic has said.

Mikel Arteta’s side have been looking for a back-up goalkeeper for first-choice Berdt Leno after Mat Ryan left the club at the end of his loan spell last season. The Gunners were left with 19-year-old Estonian goalkeeper Karl Jakob Hein, who is yet to make a first-team appearance for the club, on their bench for their Premier League opener against Brentford.

Ramsdale, 23, was relegated to the Championship last season after joining Sheffield United from Bournemouth, who were relegated the year before, but he impressed England manager Gareth Southgate with his performances and was included in his Euro 2020 squad.

The goalkeeper joined the Blades from Bournemouth for £18.5 million last year and the club are keen to recoup that fee following their relegation from the Premier League last season. Jokanovic warned that Arsenal would have to “spend a lot of money” to sign Ramsdale on a permanent deal.

Asked if the England goalkeeper would be moving on from the Championship club this window, Jokanovic said: “Right now he is a United player. It will depend on our club and Arsenal too because they are pushing for him but at this moment there is no change.

“He is a talented English player and I understand Arsenal are interested, but this is the business. If he is one of the best players in the league his price is high and it’s up to Arsenal if they want him. They need to spend a lot of money.

“I will be disappointed [if he leaves] but it’s part of the realistic situation - Arsenal is pushing from one side and I am pulling from a different side.”

Arsenal have spent more than £70m this window on defender Ben White, midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga and left back Nuno Tavares.

Ramsdale has played in Sheffield United’s first two matches of the Championship season under new boss Jokanovic.