Barcelona offer Ousmane Dembele to Arsenal as part of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang deal

Barcelona have investigated whether Ousmane Dembele could go to Arsenal as part of a deal to send Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang the other way.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta wants the 32-year-old out of his squad and Barcelona are one of the few possible options interested, but they need to clear up space on their wage bill.

The Catalan club may struggle to afford the Gabon international’s wages otherwise and a deal could hinge on Dembele leaving on deadline day.

The French forward has endured erratic form in his four years at the club and Barcelona had looked set to move him on this window. A deal with Paris Saint-Germain has already collapsed, though, causing a deadlock in his situation again.

While Barcelona have agreed preliminary terms with Arsenal and Aubameyang over a loan deal, a further issue is that he has higher wages than Dembele.

Early suggestions are that it may be too difficult to strike a deal this late that involves both, with Dembele being offered to a number of clubs.

Arsenal are meanwhile mindful of leaving themselves short even if Aubameyang stays, since he is not part of Arteta’s plans.

Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah would be left as the club’s only two strikers and Arsenal may well look the loan market themselves before the window shuts.