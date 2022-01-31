Transfer deadline day LIVE: Arsenal, Liverpool, Newcastle, Man Utd, Tottenham latest rumours and deals
Follow all the news, rumours and deals on a frenetic day in the Premier League and beyond
Transfer deadline day is here with several Premier League teams look set to be busy, with Tottenham Hotspur prominent among those trying to get deals over the line before the window shuts. Antonio Conte’s team have already been thwarted in trying to sign Adama Traore from Wolves and Luis Diaz from Porto, the latter heading to Liverpool in the biggest deal of the month so far for any top-flight English side.
Newcastle have been busy completing three signings, with Dan Burn expected to join Bruno Guimaraes, Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood as new arrivals at St. James’ Park, while Brighton have also been fending off bids for midfielder Yves Bissouma during this month. Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Manchester United pair Jesse Lingard and Donny van de Beek and Liverpool duo Divock Origi and Nat Phillips are just a few more of the players who could still be on the move on Monday.
We’ll bring you all the latest rumours and done deals right here as the transfer window ticks down to it’s final moments - it’ll all be over at 11pm GMT in the Premier League and Championship, with Scotland having another hour thereafter. Follow all the latest transfer rumours on deadline day below:
Aubameyang’s Barcelona move comes down to deadline day
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is expected to complete a deadline day move to Barcelona but the striker’s exit from Arsenal could depend on other deals at the Nou Camp.
Barcelona want Ousmane Dembele to leave the club, with Paris Saint-Germain agreeing personal terms with the France international winger. However, Barcelona are also holding out for a £20 million fee, which is delaying the transfer.
Aubameyang is unlikely to join Barcelona unless Dembele moves on given the financial difficulties at the club. Elsewhere at Arsenal, Eddie Nketiah is expected to stay and enter the final six months of his contract despite interest from Crystal Palace and Newcastle.
Incomings are unlikely, however, with Arsenal running out of time in their pursuit of Alexander Isak from Real Sociedad.
Done deal! Burnley complete signing of Wout Weghorst
Burnley have signed Wout Weghorst from Wolfsburg for a reported fee of £12 million.
The Netherlands international replaces Chris Wood at Turf Moor and will wear the number 9 shirt.
At 6’6”, Weghorst will fit in with Sean Dyche’s team as Burnley look to avoid relegation from the Premier League.
The 29-year-old has signed a three-and-a-half year deal with Burnley and will join training this week ahead of next weekend’s match against Watford.
Burnley close to completing Weghorst signing
A giant is about to arrive at Turf Moor...
Targett arrives at Newcastle ahead of loan deal
Matt Targett has arrived at Newcastle’s training ground for a medical ahead of his loan move from Aston Villa.
The 26-year-old is set to join the club until the end of the season and would become Newcastle’s fourth January signing after Kieran Trippier, Chris Wood and Bruno Guimaraes.
Burnley close to completing Weghorst signing
Burnley will today hope to complete the signing of Netherlands striker Wout Weghorst from Wolfsburg.
After losing Chris Wood to relegation rivals Newcastle, Burnley have moved to finalise a £12 million deal for the 29-year-old.
Weghorst, who is 6’6”, has scored 17, 16 and 20 goals in his last three Bundesliga seasons and played for Netherlands at Euro 2020 this summer.
Carrasco attracting Premier League interest
Atletico Madrid and Belgium wing-back Yannick Carrasco has emerged as a transfer target for Newcastle and Tottenham, according to reports.
Foot Mercado report that Carrasco has recently changed agents and is open to leaving the LaLiga champions on deadline day.
Carrasco, a versatile wide player who can also play in attack, has a £60m released clause so it would be a sensational move if either Newcastle or Tottenham pull it off.
Newcastle approach Aston Villa over Targett loan
Newcastle are favourites to sign Aston Villa left back Matt Targett on loan with the two clubs reportedly reaching an agreement over a deal until the end of the season.
Villa signed Lucas Digne from Everton earlier in the window with the Frenchman taking Targett’s place in the team and Newcastle are keen to improve their defensive options.
Newcastle are also close to completing deals for defender Dan Burn and striker Hugo Ekitke, while Jesse Lingard remains keen on a loan move from Manchester United.
Tottenham set to beat Aston Villa for Juventus midfielder
Tottenham are leading the race to sign Juventus midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur and are hopeful of completing a deal for the 24-year-old today.
Spurs are looking to sign two players from Juventus on deadline day, with forward Dejan Kulusevski in London for a medical as he looks set to join on loan with an option to buy.
Uruguay international Bentancur was linked with a move to Aston Villa earlier in the window but The Telegraph report he prefers a move to Tottenham and permanent deal appears close.
Director of football Fabio Paratici, who previously worked at Juventus, has moved to sign the player after he fell out of favour under Max Allegri.
Tottenham agree Valencia loan for Bryan Gil
Bryan Gil is set to join Tanguy Ndombele in leaving Tottenham on loan on deadline day, with Valencia reportedly agreeing terms for the 20-year-old Spain forward.
Gil joined Tottenham from Sevilla last summer after an impressive loan spell at Eibar but is yet to start a Premier League match for the club, with all of his nine appearances for the club coming off the bench.
Fabrizio Romano reports that unlike Ndombele, there is no option to buy clause included on Gil’s loan agreement.
West Ham running out of time to sign a striker
West Ham have not given up on signing Uruguay international Darwin Nunez after reportedly agreeing a fee with Benfica for the striker.
The Hammers, who have also been linked with Newcastle target Hugo Ekitike, are keen to bolster their attacking options but logistical issues could get in the way of a deal.
Nunez, 22, is in South America with Uruguay for their World Cup qualifiers and Sky Sports News report that West Ham have not left themselves enough time to complete the transfer.
The striker has scored 20 goals in all competitions for Benfica this season.
