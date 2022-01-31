Frank Lampard has told the Everton hierarchy he is interested in a permanent deal for Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli as he feels he can help revitalise his career.

The two clubs are currently engaged in discussions about a move before the window closes, which also represents the first serious interest in the England international.

The deal is set to be a free transfer with a £10million payment dependent on appearances.

It points to how Tottenham's remaining business is likely to be outgoings, with Antonio Conte's side being sharpened.

A series of sources say that Spurs are struggling to bring in more than Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevksi, both from Juventus.

Other than that, Tanguy Ndombele is close to agreeing a six-month loan deal with former club Lyon, while Bryan Gil is set to join Valencia until the end of the season.

There is at least a view that the Spanish midfielder may have a future at Spurs, and the idea is for Gil to just get regular football again while working on his physical condition.

Alli's time at Spurs is virtually over, though, with Antonio Conte not seeing him as an option to be a regular starter. It is why a deal with Everton could suit all parties.

Frank Lampard has been appointed the new Everton manager (PA)

Lampard is said to have expressed serious interest when the choice was broached, and thinks Alli has much more to offer as a player.

“I hope they felt my ambition and how hard I want to work to bring it together,” Lampard said after being unveiled as the new boss at Goodison Park.

“You can feel the passion Everton fans have for their club - that will be hugely important.

“As a team - the competitive level that the Premier League brings and the position we are in the table - we certainly need that. It’s a two-way thing.

“Everton is a unique club in that you can really understand what the fans want to see. The first thing they want is fight and desire and that must always be our baseline.

“My first message to the players will be that we have to do this together. We’ll try to do our job and I know the fans will be there backing us.”