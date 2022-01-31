Tottenham have finally managed to get two transfer deals over the line on deadline day, completing a double swoop from Juventus to land Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur.

Antonio Conte had been vocal about needing to improve the players at his disposal if Spurs were to continue their hunt for a top-four finish in the Premier League and return to Champions League football next season, and he has now been boosted by this twin addition after a month of frustration.

After being beaten to Adama Traore and Luis Diaz by Barcelona and Liverpool respectively, the signing of Kulusevski brings pace and ball-carrying ability from wide areas of attack to Conte’s team. He joins on an 18-month loan for a reported fee of £8.3m, with an option to make the deal permanent for £29.2m in future.

The Swedish international, 21 years of age, is a powerful dribbler and showed with Atalanta in particular his match-winning ability from the flanks, while he has played as a centre-forward at times too. Juventus signed him for around €35m (£29m) in January 2020, but he has struggled for game time on a regular basis this season under Max Allegri, making just five Serie A starts.

Bentancur, meanwhile, makes an immediate permanent switch to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, joining for £16m rising to £21m with performance-related add-ons.

His contract runs through to 2026 and he effectively fills the void in the squad left by Tanguy Ndombele’s departure, with Spurs’ record signing leaving on loan for Lyon.

Aston Villa had previously been named as suitors of the Uruguayan 24-year-old, who arrived at Juve in 2017 from Boca Juniors. He has won 46 caps for his national team and is currently on duty with them for the Conmebol World Cup qualifiers.

There could yet be further exits from Conte’s squad on deadline day, with Dele Alli being pursued by new Everton boss Frank Lampard.

Bryan Gil is also reportedly close to a move back to Spain, on loan to Valencia.