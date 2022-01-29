It’s been a relatively quiet January transfer window for Premier League clubs but that could all change in the final days before the deadline.

Newcastle are the most active of the big spenders with their newfound Saudi wealth and the Magpies have been busy as they look to strengthen in pursuit of survival from relegation.

Kieran Trippier arrived from Atletico Madrid and Chris Wood has joined from fellow relegation candidates Burnley. Elsewhere Manchester United have sent Anthony Martial on loan to La Liga title contenders Sevilla, with Aston Villa signing Philippe Coutinho on loan from Barcelona.

Villa also signed Lucas Digne from Everton, while Anwar El Ghazi went the other way, with the Toffees adding Vitaliy Mykolenko too. Perhaps the biggest move so far has been Manchester City selling Ferran Torres to Barcelona for £54.5 million.

Here is all you need to know about January 2022's transfer deadline day.

When is the transfer deadline?

The transfer window shuts at the end of the month on Monday 31 January.

What time does it shut?

The window shuts at 11pm GMT for Premier League clubs (as well as La Liga and Ligue 1 clubs) with a deal sheet required by this time, though the transfer can be completed afterwards once this document is in place.

Elsewhere, the German transfer window closes at 5pm, while Serie A clubs in Italy have until 7pm. While Scottish clubs have an extra hour over their English counterparts and can do business right up until midnight.

Which clubs are still active and what players could still move?

We can expect Man City, Liverpool and Chelsea to be quiet, with the only prospect of business likely restricted to outgoings.

But Antonio Conte has been desperate for Tottenham to deliver him new additions to boost their top four hopes. But it looks like Wolves’ Adama Traore will move back to Barcelona instead of linking up with Spurs.

Arsenal want a new striker with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in exile and Alexandre Lacazette only a short-term answer with his contract expiring this summer. Dusan Vlahovic has snubbed the Gunners in favour of a move from Fiorentina to Juventus, while Alexander Isak, Jonathan David, Victor Osimhen and Dominic Calvert-Lewin have all been linked to the Emirates.

Newcastle remain active too, with big names such as Thomas Muller and Bruno Guimaraes linked to Eddie Howe’s side in recent days.

While Chelsea starlet Armando Broja, on loan at Southampton, has attracted interest from Newcastle and West Ham.