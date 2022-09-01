Arsenal ponder move for Douglas Luiz amid midfield injury crisis
Mohamed Elneny’s injury has left the Gunners with just two fit central midfielders
Arsenal are looking for a midfielder, potentially just as a short-term option, to plug what has become a thin area in the team as the window reaches deadline day.
Mikel Arteta has only two fit central midfielders for the next few weeks after the injury to Mohamed Elneny, with the situation threatening to undermine what has been a perfect start to the season so far.
The manager said they are “looking at options in the market” after the 2-1 win over Aston Villa on Wednesday, but The Independent has been told that they already had a move for Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans rebuffed.
Brendan Rodgers does not want his squad completely gutted, with Wesley Fofana already joining Chelsea.
Arsenal will investigate a deal for Douglas Luiz, who coincidentally scored against them direct from a corner in Wednesday’s game, and are still talking to Palmeiras over a move for Danilo. The latter, however, currently looks likelier for January.
Villa boss Steven Gerrard admitted after the game that Luiz’s future is out of hands.
“We are not in a position where we need to lose our top players,” he said on Wednesday. “But at the same time, Douglas has got a year to go, and it is one of those really touchy situations where the club have to do what is best for the club and not necessarily what’s best for me.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies