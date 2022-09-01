Arsenal ponder move for Douglas Luiz amid midfield injury crisis

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Arsenal are looking for a midfielder, potentially just as a short-term option, to plug what has become a thin area in the team as the window reaches deadline day.

Mikel Arteta has only two fit central midfielders for the next few weeks after the injury to Mohamed Elneny, with the situation threatening to undermine what has been a perfect start to the season so far.

The manager said they are “looking at options in the market” after the 2-1 win over Aston Villa on Wednesday, but The Independent has been told that they already had a move for Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans rebuffed.

Brendan Rodgers does not want his squad completely gutted, with Wesley Fofana already joining Chelsea.

Arsenal will investigate a deal for Douglas Luiz, who coincidentally scored against them direct from a corner in Wednesday’s game, and are still talking to Palmeiras over a move for Danilo. The latter, however, currently looks likelier for January.

Villa boss Steven Gerrard admitted after the game that Luiz’s future is out of hands.

“We are not in a position where we need to lose our top players,” he said on Wednesday. “But at the same time, Douglas has got a year to go, and it is one of those really touchy situations where the club have to do what is best for the club and not necessarily what’s best for me.”