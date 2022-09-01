✕ Close ‘I hope Ronaldo stays’: United’s Casemiro urges friend to remain at Old Trafford

Neymar could make a shock deadline day move to Chelsea while the Blues are still in negotations to finalise the transfer of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona. Neyar has been offered to Chelsea, acccording to The Mail, as Paris Saint-Germain battle to meet Uefa’s Financial Fair Play regulations, while The Times reports PSG presented Neymar as an option only to later retract the offer and are refusing to sell despite Chelsea’s interest. The Blues continue to pursue an end to the Aubameyang saga, with Marcos Alonso set to go the other way – should it get completed before tonight’s 11pm BST deadline.

Barcelona are hunting Bernardo Silva despite Pep Guardiola’s insistence this week that the Portuguese would stay at the Etihad. City are desperately searching for a replacement for the versatile midfielder, according to transfer expert Gerard Romero, but time is running out to find a suitable player to join the Premier League champions and allow Bernardo to fulful his dream of playing for Barca.

Elsewhere: Barca full-back Sergino Dest is heading to AC Milan on loan despite Manchester United’s interest; Brentford and Arsenal are battling for Shakhtar Donetsk’s Mykhaylo Medryk; Arsenal are also biding for Palmeiras midfielder Danilo; Newcastle are competing with Arsenal for Leicester’s Youri Tielemans; Chelsea want Ajax’s Edson Alvarez; Liverpool still want one more midfielder; and Cristiano Ronaldo is set to stay at Man United... as things stand.

Follow all the latest twists and turns on transfer deadline day below.