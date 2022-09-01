Transfers LIVE: Neymar or Aubameyang to Chelsea, Barcelona want Bernardo, Arsenal news, Tielemans latest
Will there be a sensational last-minute move on transfer deadline day? Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool, Man City, Leeds, Barcelona, PSG and many more are set to busy right to the wire
‘I hope Ronaldo stays’: United’s Casemiro urges friend to remain at Old Trafford
Neymar could make a shock deadline day move to Chelsea while the Blues are still in negotations to finalise the transfer of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona. Neyar has been offered to Chelsea, acccording to The Mail, as Paris Saint-Germain battle to meet Uefa's Financial Fair Play regulations, while The Times reports PSG presented Neymar as an option only to later retract the offer and are refusing to sell despite Chelsea's interest. The Blues continue to pursue an end to the Aubameyang saga, with Marcos Alonso set to go the other way – should it get completed before tonight's 11pm BST deadline.
Barcelona are hunting Bernardo Silva despite Pep Guardiola’s insistence this week that the Portuguese would stay at the Etihad. City are desperately searching for a replacement for the versatile midfielder, according to transfer expert Gerard Romero, but time is running out to find a suitable player to join the Premier League champions and allow Bernardo to fulful his dream of playing for Barca.
Elsewhere: Barca full-back Sergino Dest is heading to AC Milan on loan despite Manchester United’s interest; Brentford and Arsenal are battling for Shakhtar Donetsk’s Mykhaylo Medryk; Arsenal are also biding for Palmeiras midfielder Danilo; Newcastle are competing with Arsenal for Leicester’s Youri Tielemans; Chelsea want Ajax’s Edson Alvarez; Liverpool still want one more midfielder; and Cristiano Ronaldo is set to stay at Man United... as things stand.
Follow all the latest twists and turns on transfer deadline day below.
Dubravka to Man Utd?
Martin Dubravka is on the brink of moving to Old Trafford after Newcastle and Manchester United agreed terms on a loan deal with an option to buy.
The goalkeeper is set to undergo his medical. United have been insistent on a loan with an option to buy the 33-year-old Slovakian for around £5m, and Dubravka will provide competition for long-time No 1 David de Gea.
Interest has reportedly cooled over the Eintracht Frankfurt’sKevin Trapp after the club demanded €25m.
Chelsea closing in on Gvardiol
Speculation I’m sure you have heard a bit about by now is RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol going to Chelsea.
The Daily Telegraph reports the Blues are closing in on a £77.7 million deal for the 20-year-old Croatia defender.
He would sign for Chelsea but then return to Germany for the remainder of the current season, meaning he will have to wait to link up with fellow new centre-backs Kalidou Koulibaly and Wesley Fofana.
Chelsea in for Ajax midfielder Alvarez
Another Chelsea rumour.
De Telegraaf reports – via Metro – that24-year-old Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez is keen to push through a move to Chelsea.
Owner Todd Boehly has launched a £50 million bid for the Mexico international as the Blues bid to bolster their squad after two defeats from their opening five matches.
Newcastle in for Leicester midfielder Tielemans
Newcastle are “exploring the possibility of trying to sign” Youri Tielemans from crisis club Leicester.
According to The Daily Mail, the 25-year-old midfielder has been a target for Arsenal throughout the summer.
But Eddie Howe’s men are thought to be interested in stealing him away from the Emirates in the final hours of the window.
Leicester face Manchester United tonight, so Tielemans could theoretically move while his teammates are playing.
Brentford in for Arsenal target Mudryk
Brentford could be about to hijack Arsenal’s move for Shakhtar Donetsk forward Mykhaylo Mudryk.
The 21-year-old Ukrainian forward is valued at £25m – which would smash the previous transfer record at Thomas Frank’s side.
That came when the Bees forked out £17.1m for winger Keane Lewis-Potter earlier this summer.
Chelsea also in for Leao
Chelsea are also thought to be interested in AC Milan forward Rafael Leao.
The Times are reporting that the 23-year-old forward has been linked with the club in a late deadline day swoop.
However, it could easily be scuppered by his reported £126million price tag.
Could Neymar really move to Chelsea?
Neymar could make a shock deadline day move to Chelsea while the Blues are still in negotations to finalise the transfer of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona.
Neyar has been offered to Chelsea, acccording to The Mail, as Paris Saint-Germain battle to meet Uefa’s Financial Fair Play regulations, while The Times reports PSG presented Neymar as an option only to later retract the offer and are refusing to sell despite Chelsea’s interest.
The astronomical fees involved would make it a tricky deal to pull off on deadline day, especially considering Chelsea’s own financial fair play challenges this season, having spent plenty already this summer.
Transfer deadline day LIVE
