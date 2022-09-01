Douglas Luiz: Aston Villa set £40m asking price for Arsenal target
The Gunners are looking to add in midfield following a number of injuries
Aston Villa have set Arsenal a price of £40m for Douglas Luiz, a figure that is double what the Premier League leaders initially bid for the Brazilian on Thursday morning.
There was considerable doubt over whether a deal gets done, although negotiations are continuing, amid some belief Villa are just looking to drive up the price.
Luiz is out of contract at the end of the season, when he can go free.
Despite the fact that should mean this is an obvious sale for Villa, they are aware Arsenal have a considerable need for another midfield option due to injuries, and are running out of options.
An approach for Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans was already turned down on Wednesday, with Brendan Rodgers adamant he doesn’t lose another key player amid a series of sales this window. They are currently rebuffing all offers for the Belgian international.
Arteta meanwhile sees Danilo of Palmeiras as the sort of profile that fits what he wants, but the Brazilian club do not want to sell as they come to the end of their season. A move in January looks more likely.
While there is considerable interest in Douglas Luiz, the 24-year-old’s main choice is now Arsenal.
The Emirates are hierarchy are hoping that can similarly prove persuasive and bring any deal closer to completion before the window closes.
