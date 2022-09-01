Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Transfer deadline day is in full swing and Premier League clubs are rushing to complete deals before tonight’s deadline of 11pm BST. Here are the major completed moves and still-to-comes so far today:

Done deals

Antony >Manchester United

Manchester United have completed the signing of Brazil winger Antony from Ajax for an initial fee of 95 million euros (£82.1m) on the final day of the summer transfer window. A deal was already in place between the two clubs, with United agreeing to a potential five million euros (£4.3m) in add-ons, making Antony the fourth most expensive signing in Premier League history. He has put pen to paper on a contract that runs until 2027, with the option of an additional year, and follows Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez, Christian Eriksen and Casemiro through the door this summer.

“This is an incredible moment in my career to be joining one of the most iconic clubs in the world,” the 22-year-old said on United’s official website.

Manuel Akanji >Manchester City

Manuel Akanji has set his sights on winning silverware in England after signing a five-year deal to complete his move to Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund. City were thought to have wrapped up their summer business but went back into the market to add defensive depth after recent injuries to Aymeric Laporte and Nathan Ake left Ruben Dias and John Stones as the only fit senior centre-halves available to Pep Guardiola. The Premier League champions have paid a reported £17million to land the Switzerland international, who spent four seasons with Dortmund after joining from Basel in 2018.

“I am delighted to be here, and can’t wait to get started,” said Akanji, who has taken the number 25 shirt vacated by former City captain Fernandinho this summer.

Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji (Manchester City)

Wout Faes > Leicester City

Leicester City have signed Belgium defender Wout Faes from French club Stade de Reims on a five-year-deal, subject to international clearance, the Premier League club announced on Thursday’s transfer deadline day. Faes, who was named Reims’ player of the season for 2021-22, will join Leicester as a replacement for Wesley Fofana, who moved to Chelsea this week. The 24-year-old made his debut for Belgium in the Nations League in June this year. Faes is Leicester’s second summer signing after they signed Alex Smithies as a backup goalkeeper on a free transfer.

Willy Boly > Nottingham Forest

Boly, 31, has been liked with a move to Forest in recent weeks and is the latest in a long list of arrivals at the City Ground. The club said he has signed a two-year deal having spent five seasons at Wolves. Nottingham Forest made their 19th summer signing as Ivory Coast defender Willy Boly joined from Wolves.

Almost there

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang > Chelsea

Chelsea and Barcelona have agreed a deal after protracted negotiations, The Independent’s Miguel Delaney reports, for around €14 plus Marcos Alonso. Aubameyang is coming back to the Premier League and will be reuinted with his former manager Thomas Tuchel.

Martin Dubravka > Manchester United

It is thought to be just a matter of final formalities before Dubravka is confirmed as a United player, on loan from Newcastle, and the 33-year-old will provide competition for David de Gea.

Arthur Melo > Liverpool

Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo’s loan transfer to Liverpool has been given the ‘here we go’ treatment and looks set to be finalised. Fabrizio Romano tweeted: “Arthur Melo to Liverpool, here we go! Contracts are now ready to be signed once medical will be completed in the afternoon, already booked. Arthur is flying to UK right now. Loan deal valid until June 2023, no buy option.”

Melo looks set to join Liverpool on loan before the end of the deadline (Getty Images)

Douglas Luiz >Arsenal

The Brazilian midfielder is on the verge of a £20m transfer according to multiple reports. His transfer means...

Leandro Dendoncker > Aston Villa

Villa have moved to quickly fill the gap in Steven Gerrard’s squad left by Douglas Luiz with the signing of Wolves midfielder Dendoncker for around £13m.

Dan James, Carlos Vinicius > Fulham

The Leeds winger James is set to join Marco Silva’s Fulham side, where he can expect more game time, while former Spurs striker Vinicius looks set to sign for around £5m.

Late chances

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo’s immediate future will be decided on the final day of the summer transfer window. As Thursday dawned, the debate over whether he will remain at Manchester United after the 11pm deadline was ongoing despite boss Erik ten Hag having played down suggestions the 37-year-old could leave the club. The impending arrival of Ajax frontman Antony in a deal costing over £80million has sparked suggestions Ronaldo could be allowed to go, with the forward linked with Napoli and Sporting Lisbon.

However, asked about the Portugal captain’s future, Ten Hag said: “We are happy with him, he is happy to be here and we want to make the season a success together.”

Cristiano Ronaldo could be on the move on transfer deadline day (Kieran Cleeves/PA) (PA Wire)

Edson Alvarez > Chelsea

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel likes midfielder Edson Alvarez, but Ajax are reluctant to sell due to the extent of their outgoings this summer. The only reason they let Antony go to Manchester United was because of the huge price – “too much to leave on the table”, in the words of one source – and Chelsea’s current £43m valuation of Alvarez is too short to change their position. Discussions with Barcelona have naturally seen Frenkie de Jong brought up, and the player’s family are more open to moving to London than Manchester. It would still require a considerable change to happen at this stage of the window.

Southampton

Saints could have a busy day as they close in on Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Samuel Edozie and Juan Larios, but they will reportedly face competition from Leeds for PSV winger Cody Gakpo.