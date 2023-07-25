Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Arsenal have already made three headline moves in the transfer window, spending over £200 million on Declan Rice, Kai Harvertz and Jurrien Timber as Mikel Arteta looks to bolster his title-challenging squad.

Further incomings have not been ruled out but those will likely be funded by outgoings which is the focus now for the North London club. Former captain, Granit Xhaka, has already moved back to Germany in a £21m deal with Bayer Leverkusen while fringe players, Pablo Mari and Ainsley Maitland-Niles have also departed the club.

Squad players Cedric Soares, Rob Holding, Nuno Tavares and Albert Sambi Lokonga are all said to be surplus to requirements at the Emirates but have so far failed to attract interest. Other outgoings are also rumoured as Arteta aims to further improve his side and build upon an extremely promising 2022-2023 season, during which they led the Premier League for 248 days.

Here’s all the latest on the potential comings and goings at the Emirates Stadium this summer.

Francis Balogun

Francis Balogun, a newly capped United States international, could be seeking a move after an impressive loan spell at French club Stade Reims. With the new signing of Kai Havertz, and Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah most likely locked as the club’s two top centre-forwards, Balogun may want out of the Emirates.

Balogun has made it clear that he is unwilling to go on another loan spell, raising the question of whether Arsenal are prepared to allow the talented 21-year-old attacker to leave permanently. According to Sky Sports, Arsenal has set a price tag of £50m for Balogun, with Inter and AC Milan as well as French clubs Monaco and Marseille the clubs showing significant interest in the attacker.

Nicolas Pepe

Arsenal’s record signing, Nicolas Pepe, seems highly likely to depart from the Emirates this summer. Due to his high wages and underwhelming performances, the Ivorian winger has failed to live up to expectations, prompting Arsenal to seek a way to move on from what has been regarded as a very poor transfer decision.

Although Pepe appears guaranteed to leave the Emirates, his next destination remains unclear at this point. The Telegraph have reported that Nice, the club where Pepe spent last season on loan, are not interested in a deal to bring the 28-year-old back to the club. Additional reports from football.london suggest that the north London club may well consider terminating Pepe’s contract, should a deal not materialise by the start of the season.

Kieran Tierney

With the Scottish left-back losing his place in the starting eleven after the arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko last season from Manchester City, Tierney is a player that Arsenal are considering letting go as they look to raise funds for additional signings. The 26-year-old joined Arsenal from Celtic in 2019 but started just six games last season due to injuries and the aforementioned form of Zinchenko.

According to The Evening Standard, Tierney is attracting interest from a host of clubs, most notably Newcastle, with the left-back recently saying that he is “happy” at the club while on a pre-season tour in America.

Mohammed Kudus

Playing for Ajax, Kudus can play in a more attacking central midfield role as well as out on the right wing and could be the latest player to leave the Dutch club as they continue their cost-cutting measures having failed to qualify for the Champions League.

The Ghanaian international could cost up to £40m, according toThe Daily Mail, but the north London club could face competition from Chelsea who are also said to have spoken to the Dutch side about a move for the 22-year-old.