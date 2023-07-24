Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

With the transfer window well underway, Manchester United have made two moves with the signing of Mason Mount from Chelsea and Andre Onana from Inter, with more certain to follow.

Erik ten Hag is somewhat restrained by the fact the club takeover is dragging on, but additions will be made with a No.9, a new central midfielder and potentially a defensive addition all reported to be on the wishlist in the next two months.

To generate the necessary funds, player sales are required, but offers for players such as Scott McTominay, Anthony Martial and Harry Maguire have so far been limited.

United finished in the top four and reached two cup finals last season, a big improvement on their competitiveness in previous campaigns - but more is still required to challenge at the very top.

Here’s the latest news and updates concerning any transfers to and from Old Trafford:

Rasmus Hojlund

United remain seeking a new No.9 to fit Ten Hag’s plan, though little movement has been achieved. Both Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen have long been linked with the club, but it appears the desire and ability to acquire either of these two quality strikers has rapidly diminished within the United camp. However, Rasmus Hojlund remains a consistent name in United’s transfer rumours.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United will submit their first official bid for the striker next week, with the 20-year-old Hojlund eager to join. However, the clubs seem to be far apart when it comes to agreeing on a transfer fee. Hojlund’s club, Atalanta, reportedly valued the Danish striker at £86m, with United keen not to spend over £60m for the Dane.

Sofyan Amrabat

After his stellar performance at the World Cup in December last year, Sofyan Amrabat attracted interest from a host of top European clubs. This summer could now be the time that the Fiorentina midfielder makes his move with Manchester United one of the clubs keen to negotiate a deal for the Moroccan international.

While a deal for Hojlund remains their priority, Fabrizio Romano reports that the Red Devils may look to make a move for Amrabat at some point in the window with the departure of Fred or Scott McTominay potentially funding the move which would cost around €30m.

Dean Henderson

Despite the departure of David de Gea, it would appear that Dean Henderson’s time at the Manchester club may be coming to an end after the arrival of Andre Onana earlier in the window. The goalkeeper spent last season on loan at Nottingham Forest and according to Rudy Galetti, both clubs are in advanced negotiations which would see the 26-year-old return on a permanent basis.

Forest are already closing in on another United player with a deal agreed for winger Antony Elanga but there is confidence that Henderson could soon follow with personal terms already agreed. Henderson played 18 games for Forest last year before a thigh injury in January saw him sidelined for the rest of the season.

Eric Bailly

The Ivorian centre-back has been at the club since 2016 but has seen his time ruined with injuries and a lack of form, starting just 20 games in his last three seasons. Bailly spent last year on loan at Marseille but, with one year left on his contract, looks set to leave the club.

The 29-year-old was left out of United’s pre-season tour to the United States with Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth reporting that Bailly could be the latest player to make the move to Saudi Arabia. There is reported interest from two clubs with a deal likely to last three years and worth in the region of £20 million.

Jack and Tyler Fletcher

Sons of former Manchester United midfielder, Darren Fletcher, Jack and Tyler Fletcher could be the latest additions to the famous Manchester United academy. The twins currently play for rivals, Manchester City, but according to Fabrizio Romano, both clubs are closing in on a deal that would see the pair move across the city to join up with their father who has been Technical Director at the club since 2021. The fee, reported to be over £1m, would also be a UK record for a player under 16.