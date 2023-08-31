(Getty Images)

The transfer deadline is fast approaching - clubs have to wrap up all their deals by 11pm BST on Friday 1 September, meaning today and tomorrow will be chaotic and potentially exciting with a host of switches still pending.

Among the biggest clubs, Man City could be set to sell Cole Palmer to Chelsea, while the latter could offload Callum Hudson-Odoi after his return from loan. Manchester United, meanwhile, are still looking for at least two more additions, with rivals Liverpool hoping to land another midfielder in Ryan Gravenberch, currently at Bayern Munich.

Brighton look set to sign Ansu Fati on loan from Barcelona, while several other Premier League teams could also conclude deals late on before the window shuts.