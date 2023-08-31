Transfers latest LIVE: Marc Cucurella closes in on Man Utd move as Liverpool talk to Ryan Gravenberch
Premier League clubs have just two days to conclude their business with the transfer deadline approaching
The transfer deadline is fast approaching - clubs have to wrap up all their deals by 11pm BST on Friday 1 September, meaning today and tomorrow will be chaotic and potentially exciting with a host of switches still pending.
Among the biggest clubs, Man City could be set to sell Cole Palmer to Chelsea, while the latter could offload Callum Hudson-Odoi after his return from loan. Manchester United, meanwhile, are still looking for at least two more additions, with rivals Liverpool hoping to land another midfielder in Ryan Gravenberch, currently at Bayern Munich.
Brighton look set to sign Ansu Fati on loan from Barcelona, while several other Premier League teams could also conclude deals late on before the window shuts. Follow all the latest news and transfer rumour updates below; get all the latest football betting sites offers here.
Transfers news LIVE
First up we’ll go with a rumours wrap from the overnight publications:
A massive bid of in excess of £110m for Mohamed Salah is reported to be incoming, though Liverpool have habitually stated the forward is absolutely not for sale. Saudi Arabia’s finest are yet to be fully dissuaded, it seems.
Rumours: Salah bid well over £100m; Chelsea winger set for exit
Jurgen Klopp would reportedly be “furious” if Salah was allowed to leave Liverpool.
Transfers news LIVE
Good morning and welcome to our coverage on the Independent of the latest transfer news and rumours; we’ll be following all the developments around the Premier League ahead of the window shutting tomorrow.
Across the course of Thursday we expect movement at Anfield, Old Trafford, Stamford Bridge and plenty more besides - incoming and outgoing deals at all three of those clubs could be concluded soon as managers shape their squads for the 2023/24 season ahead.
Stay tuned - it could be a bumpy 37 hours or so.
