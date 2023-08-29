Fulham in talks with Monaco to sell defender Tosin Adarabioyo
Contract talks have broken down and left Fulham with little choice but to sell the 25-year-old
Fulham are in talks with Monaco over the sale of Tosin Adarabioyo, after reluctantly accepting the defender will not sign a new contract.
The Ligue 1 club will put a new bid in once a price is agreed, which is expected to be in the next 48 hours. Tosin and his representatives had been telling Fulham over the past few weeks that he would not sign a new contract, and this was reiterated in stronger terms since the 2-2 draw away at Arsenal at the weekend. With Fulham now risking losing the player on a free at the end of the season, they have entered more productive talks with Monaco.
Tottenham Hotspur have had interest in Tosin but the French club can offer a more senior role in the team, and he is excited about a move abroad. A deal on personal terms was also some way off with the Spurs hierarchy.
Monaco are meanwhile hoping to also complete a move for Napoli’s Gio Simeone and potentially Arsenal’s Folarin Balogun before the window closes.
