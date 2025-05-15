Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arsenal's search for a striker is centring on a discussion between RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko and Sporting's Viktor Gyokeres. Both would cost either £75m or under due to various clauses and agreements, which would more than fit within the club's budget.

The Independent has previously reported how most of the work so far has been done on Sesko, but the arrival of Andrea Berta as sporting director has brought more talks on Gyokeres.

Arsenal are expecting a busy window, with sales also required to increase the transfer budget.

The clauses in Sesko's Leipzig contract have seen prices go up way past an initial £58m, potentially to a straight £75m, but the fact he is 21 and already performing at Champions League level means he has fitted with the club's strategy of signing talent with potential for growth.

The Slovenia international meets the club's profile in terms of physicality and link-up play, but is not seen as the finished product just yet.

At the same time, Mikel Arteta is conscious of needing goals now. Gyokeres is closer to the finished article at 26, and would potentially be up to £15m cheaper than Sesko.

Among some of the questions being discussed, however, is the Sweden international’s ability to translate his goals in the Portuguese league to the Champions League.

Arsenal similarly retain interest in both Eintracht Frankfurt's Hugo Ekitike and Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins, but neither have yet got to the stage that Sesko or Gyokeres have in terms of preparation for a summer deal.

Arteta would love Alexander Isak, whose Newcastle United side Arsenal face this Sunday, and there is a belief the Swede would be interested in the move. Any deal is nevertheless seen as impossible.

Arteta remains an admirer of Wolves' Cunha, too, despite Manchester United widely being seen as near certainties to sign the Wolves attacker for £60m in the summer. Arsenal would likely only advance on Cunha if there was a re-assessment of the attacking options.

Arteta wants an explosive forward on the left, but that is less of a priority than a forward, and the extent of any deal is dependent on outgoings.

Arsenal's interest in Athletic's Nico Williams has been widely reported. Another option seen as similar to Cunha, however, is Brighton's Joao Pedro.